Colts Can Use Efficient Play to Elevate Offense
Last month, NFL owners across the league voted to keep the "tush push" as a legal play in the rulebook. The Indianapolis Colts were one of 22 teams who voted to ban the play, despite head coach Shane Steichen being the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles when the play was popularized.
The Colts have attempted to run the tush push before, but they've failed to do it as efficiently as the Eagles. Thanks to strong runners in the backfield like quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, the Eagles reached a whole different level last season when executing the tush push.
For the most success, teams need a strong offensive line that can get low quickly and create just enough room for the quarterback to dive into. The Eagles relied on center Jason Kelce for a while, but have had equal success with Cam Jurgens snapping.
The Colts and Steichen have seldom attempted to run the play for Anthony Richardson, despite his 6-foot-4, 250-pound frame. Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton thinks the Colts need to master the play, especially while it's still allowed.
"The Philadelphia Eagles popularized the tush push in 2022, so it's only right that Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen—the Eagles' offensive coordinator that year—runs the play with his current team," Moton wrote. "Steichen doesn't have Philadelphia's offensive line, but his unit can get the job done if Anthony Richardson beats out Daniel Jones in a quarterback battle."
"If Richardson starts, his ball-carrying ability can make up for some issues in the offensive line's run-blocking scheme. Despite his inconsistencies as a pocket passer, he registered the highest rushing success rate (58.1 percent) of any Colts player with more than two carries last year. He finished sixth in carries (86) and rushing yards (499) among quarterbacks in 2024."
Richardson has been elite as a runner through his first 15 career starts, notching 10 total rushing touchdowns along with 635 yards on 111 carries (5.72 YPC). In short-yardage situations, the Colts need to rely on Richardson to pick up first downs to carry offensive momentum.
Moton thinks Richardson's size resembles Josh Allen and Cam Newton, two of the best dual-threat players the game has ever seen. Richardson has to establish his ground game early to make up for any mistakes in the passing game in 2025.
Mastering the tush push would be a perfect way to help Richardson feel comfortable in short-yardage situations. Even if the success rate isn't as high as Philly's, there's still value in running a play that works 75% of the time.
It'll be interesting to see how much the Colts trust not only Richardson but also the young center Tanor Bortolini. The Colts started Bortolini in five games last season, giving him a solid amount of experience heading into year two.
We'll see if the Colts implement the tush push and if it's effective as we saw from Philadelphia in 2024.
