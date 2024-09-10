Colts Elevate Possible JuJu Brents Replacement to Active Roster
The Indianapolis Colts elevated practice squad cornerback Chris Lammons to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon following the team's announcement of JuJu Brents' injury.
Brents will miss the remainder of the 2024 NFL season with a knee injury, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Brents was chosen by the Colts in the second round in 2023's NFL Draft and has started nine games for the team since last year.
Lammons, a six-year veteran, was signed to fill Brents' empty roster spot. Lammons started in one game for the Colts last season and has played primarily with the special teams unit during his stay in Indy. He has one career interception and one fumble recovery along with 32 total tackles.
The Colts' cornerback room now sits at five active players heading into Week 2. Indianapolis will face off against the Green Bay Packers and backup quarterback Malik Willis at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon if star Jordan Love can't play.
Lammons, 28, signed as a free agent last summer but served a three-game suspension for misconduct. Coming out of South Carolina, Lammons recorded 177 total tackles, four interceptions, three fumbles forced and three fumbles recovered in a four-year college career.
It's not clear who will get the nod against the Packers on Sunday, but Jaylon Jones and Kenny Moore II are definite starters. Increased snap counts are likely between Dallis Flowers, Samuel Womack III, and Lammons as the Colts figure out a temporary replacement for Brents' spot.
