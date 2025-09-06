Colts Elevate Running Back, Linebacker for Week 1 Clash
The Indianapolis Colts is making some last-minute adjustments to the roster ahead of a Week 1 clash with the Miami Dolphins.
The team has elevated running back Ulysses Bentley IV and linebacker Austin Ajiake from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster.
Starting with Bentley, he'll join the running back committee featuring superstar Jonathan Taylor and DJ Giddens. This move likely means that fellow running back Tyler Goodson (elbow) may not suit up after listing as questionable for the entire week.
Bentley was impressive during his preseason opportunities and might get a chance to shine tomorrow against the Dolphins in the home opener.
The undrafted rookie has already overshot expectations, so it will be interesting to see what he might do with chances in a game that matters.
As for Ajiake, he also looked good during the preseason and was consistently around the football defensively.
The Colts are prioritizing their linebacker room, especially after adding back former team linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. to the practice squad.
The Colts likely won't need either Bentley or Ajiake in spades, but it's completely unknown how game plan and injuries can unfold, especially for the first game of the year.
Both offense and defense will have plenty of attention. Shane Steichen's offense will have Daniel Jones leading the way for the first time at QB. As for the defense, new coordinator Lou Anarumo will implement his game plan with plenty of fresh talent.
Charvarius Ward (cornerback), Xavien Howard (cornerback), and Camryn Bynum (safety) highlight the new talents that Anarumo campaigned for. Along with DeForest Buckner (defensive tackle), Laiatu Latu (defensive edge), and Zaire Franklin (linebacker), this defense has the promise to shine.
This team has lost fan support and earned criticism for the quarterback decisions but still has a bevy of talent to be a formidable football team and beat the critics while still hitting the marks of their expectations.
The Colts begin what will be one of the most important seasons in recent memory tomorrow against the Dolphins. Not only do the Colts want to finally win a Week 1 opener, they also want to honor late CEO Jim Irsay.
Lucas Oil Stadium will be electric tomorrow at 1 pm EST, and Indy hopes their support can assist in propelling them to a key victory and 1-0 start.