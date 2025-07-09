Colts Add Elite Talent in Eyebrow-Raising Draft Scenario
The Indianapolis Colts are officially in 'win now' mode heading into head coach Shane Steichen and quarterback Anthony Richardson's third season. So far, it's been quite underwhelming after the expectations for the HC/QB duo were high upon their being brought to the franchise.
2023 (9-8) and 2024 (8-9) concluded in discouraging fashion. While those aren't the worst records, they're middle-of-the-pack and put the Colts in weird spots. The team wasn't bad enough to secure one of the top picks, but not close to good enough to push for a deep playoff run, or Super Bowl championship.
When it comes to the NFL draft, Chris Ballard has emphasized building the roster for the long term and acquiring the best talent possible to help the squad succeed. But, what if there was a complete re-do for Indianapolis with a new seven-round draft?
NFL.com's Chad Reuter put together a 'win now' NFL draft for all 32 teams, but while using active players in the league.
Starting with 14th overall, Indianapolis goes with one of the most dominant defenders in the NFL.
Round 1, 14th Overall | DE Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett has been a destructive force throughout his eight seasons. He's accumulated 102.5 sacks in 117 games (114 starts), 116 tackles for loss (22 in 2024, led NFL), 20 fumbles forced, and six All-Pros (four First Team).
Garrett would immediately fit in with Lou Anarumo's defense and would join names like Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Tyquan Lewis. Garrett's seven-straight 10-plus sack seasons are a small sample to prove how incredible of a talent he is, and that wouldn't change as a Colts DE.
Round 2, 49th Overall | QB Russell Wilson
The Colts get their starting QB in former Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and now New York Giants talent, Russell Wilson. The Wisconsin alum has put together an impressive career, but has fallen off in recent years.
Wilson has 10 Pro Bowls, a Super Bowl championship, and a second-team All-Pro to his name. Steichen could work with Wilson and possibly bring out a return to form for his offense with Wilson at the helm.
Round 3, 80th Overall | TE Trey McBride
The Colts secured Penn State's Tyler Warren in the 2024 NFL draft with the 14th overall selection, but Arizona's Trey McBride is no slouch; in fact, he's one of the most promising talents at the position in the NFL. Last year, McBride exploded for 111 catches, 1,146 yards, 63 first downs, and a pair of scores, resulting in a Pro Bowl nomination.
While Warren is promising, he's unproven. McBride fits in beautifully as a huge weapon to help the next quarterback and can be a mismatch for nearly any defender. McBride can also function as a serviceable blocker, showcasing that he's a well-rounded player who can join Steichen's offense and hit the ground running.
Round 4, 115th Overall | C Tyler Linderbaum
The Baltimore Ravens selected center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but in this case, Indy gets him as a steal in the fourth round with the 115th overall pick. Linderbaum has been a force, collecting two Pro Bowls in three years participating in the AFC North.
Tanor Bortolini was to be the Ryan Kelly replacement, but in this scenario, is either not drafted, or a backup to the proven Linderbaum. Linderbaum is an effective pass blocker, but truly excels in the run, posting a 2024 Pro Football Focus grade of 82.5. This mark is fourth among 64 eligible centers.
Round 5, 142nd Overall | WR Marvin Harrison Jr.
A pick that makes too much sense, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the son of Colts legend and NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, who played the same position as his son. Harrison Jr. didn't necessarily overwhelm in his rookie year, but still had solid numbers that indicates far more to come.
Harrison hauled in 62 passes for an impressive eight touchdowns and 885 receiving yards for an average of 14.3 per catch. Harrison can be everything as a receiver and would complement Indy's offense nicely.
Round 6, 177th Overall | S Jessie Bates III
Why not pair Jessie Bates III with his former defensive coordinator, Anarumo? Bates has been one of the NFL's most consistent safeties and is always a true pro on the field. Throughout his 113 games, Bates has tallied 24 picks (three returned for touchdowns), 64 passes defended, and a whopping 713 tackles.
The two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler has a fantastic 14 picks over his last three years and shows zero signs of slowing down despite entering year eight. Bates is a beast at safety and would rejoin his former coach, Anarumo, to immediately amplify the Indy defense.
Round 7, 208th Overall | Offensive Tackle, Taylor Decker
The Colts possess Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith as their offensive tackles, which is an excellent pair. 2024 Pro Bowler Taylor Decker is also a great talent who could theoretically fit with any offensive line given his pedigree.
Decker is a nine-year vet with the Detroit Lions and posted 404 run-blocking snaps last year and proved he's one of the better tackles in the NFL. If he joined an offense like Indy's, where the ground attack is an emphasis, Decker likely fits in just as well as he does in Detroit.
