Colts Hire New Defensive Leader, Pointing Toward Trey Hendrickson

The Indianapolis Colts have signed a new leader for the defensive line after Charlie Partridge left for Notre Dame.

University of Arkansas defensive line coach, Marion Hobby.

The #Colts are expected to hire Arkansas’ Marion Hobby as defensive line coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Hobby, who has 10 years of NFL experience, worked with Indy DC Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati from 2021-24. Helped Trey Hendrickson post a total of 35 sacks in 2023 and ‘24. pic.twitter.com/zVE1LdAsgb — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 12, 2026

As Matt Zenith at CBS Sports points out, Hobby has plenty of tires to Lou Anarumo, so this hiring makes a lot of sense.

Since Anarumo was hired last year, he's had a massive influence on which defensive players the Colts acquired in the draft and free agency.

Charvarius Ward was signed to a three-year, $54 million deal after showcasing fantastic abilities throughout his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

As for Justin Walley, the Colts shocked by taking him in the third round out of the University of Minnesota.

Despite this, Walley looked excellent during training camp, elevating to run with the first team defense.

However, his encouraging potential was derailed. Justin Walley suffered a torn ACL in a joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, ending his year before it could start.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby works with the defensive line at the Bengals NFL practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Hobby, the Colts will get a vastly experienced coach with an impressive resume. Below is a list from the Razorbacks' website that showcases what he brings to Indianapolis.

-1995 UT Martin – Strength & Conditioning Coach

-1996-97 Louisiana-Lafayette – Defensive Tackles/S&C Coach

-1998 Tennessee – Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach

-1999-2004 Ole Miss – Defensive Line

-2005 Clemson – Defensive Ends

-2006-07 New Orleans Saints – Defensive Ends

-2008-10 Duke – Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line

-2011-16 Clemson – Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Ends

-2017-18 Jacksonville Jaguars – Defensive Line

-2019-20 Miami Dolphins – Defensive Line

-2021-24 Cincinnati Bengals – Defensive Line

-2025 Tennessee – Defensive Analyst

Hobby's wealth of knowledge, ties to Anarumo, and talent as a coach could be just what this Colts defensive line needs that Partridge lacked.

Hobby is a nice addition to a defensive line that lacked consistency to get after the quarterback.

Outside of Laiatu Latu, who led the team with 8.5 sacks, it seemed like the trenches were underwhelming against passing attacks.

An immediate upgrade would be Trey Hendrickson. The four-time Pro Bowler is a free agent, and has direct ties to Hobby.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hobby was Hendrickson's defense line coach with Anarumo's staff from 2021 to 2024. These years just so happen to be when Hendrickson earned those Pro Bowls and also a First-Team All-Pro nomination.

In my opinion, Hobby's hiring feels like the Colts signing Hendrickson is becoming more of a reality.

It will be interesting how Hobby adjusts to the NFL again. The Colts will need to add more on the defensive line through the draft and potentially free agency.

However, the immediate way to help Hobby the most is to acquire Hendrickson in a blockbuster move.

This gives Hobby one of the best ends in the league to hit the ground running with Indianapolis.

The Colts must hit this offseason on the bullseye, as everything is on the line for Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen.

With this in mind, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hendrickson in a Colts uniform, reuniting him with Anarumo and Hobby.

