Two Colts Quarterbacks Could Follow Sam Darnold's Footsteps

The story of Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks is one of the NFL's best in recent memory. Darnold was written off by several teams, but the former third-overall pick proved the doubters wrong in Year 8 by hoisting a Lombardi Trophy and becoming the second quarterback in NFL history to string together consecutive 14-win seasons.

For the Indianapolis Colts , replicating a story like that is the goal with Daniel Jones. The Colts will reportedly open contract extension talks with Jones in the coming weeks after a torn Achilles tendon abruptly ended one of the best offensive starts in league history, and Indy has full faith that Jones can make a recovery.

CBS Sports writer Jordan Dajani wrote about seven quarterbacks who could mimic Darnold's story, and of course, Jones was the first name on his list.

"Despite his season being cut short, Daniel Jones set career highs in completion percentage (68%), passing yards per game (238.5) and yards per attempt (8.1) in his first year with the Indianapolis Colts," Dajani wrote. "...It's clear that the Colts are a much more conducive situation for Jones, and it would have been interesting to see how Indy's season would have ended with him healthy, since the AFC was so wide open."

In the first nine quarters of the season, the Colts didn't punt the ball. Nearly every single drive resulted in points on the board, and it looked like Jones had taken Shane Steichen's offense to new heights.

Jones commanded the line of scrimmage and had a complete grasp of Steichen's playbook, but injuries took their toll. A six-turnover performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers was the catalyst for an epic downfall, one that left a permanent stain on a record-breaking season.

Dajani also pointed out Jones' injury history, which could muddy contract talks this offseason. Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the New York Giants not long ago, but a torn ACL and various other issues often kept him sidelined.

The Colts won't want to prematurely invest in Jones before knowing if he can stay healthy. I'd expect the Colts to give him a deal worth $30-35 million a year, but realistically, the quarterback market is so skewed that he could earn much more than that.

It's a price the Colts may be willing to pay for stability under center, especially if they think he can do what Darnold did.

On the other side of things is Anthony Richardson, who spent two-thirds of the season on injured reserve due to an orbital fracture caused by a metal pole connected to a stretching band.

Dajani also named Richardson as one of seven quarterbacks who could complete a turnaround, but he left Richardson toward the bottom of the list.

"There's no doubt that Richardson is an athletic specimen who resembles Cam Newton," Dajani wrote. "He's an extremely dangerous runner and possesses a bazooka for a right arm. But, as we've learned, there's a lot more that goes into quarterbacking than just being athletic. Richardson is only 23 years old, so he has time to meet those Newton-like expectations."

If the only video you had ever seen of Richardson were his Week 1 throw to Alec Pierce for a 60-yard touchdown, you would think he was the greatest quarterback of all time.

Unfortunately, one play doesn't make a quarterback. His health concerns have piled up so high that it's almost impossible to find a time when he wasn't injured. Richardson still has potential, but he needs playing time.

Realistically, that likely won't happen with the Colts. It wouldn't be surprising if Richardson either requested a trade this year or left in free agency next season. Both would give him a shot at a starting job, something he won't have in Indianapolis if Jones returns.

Both Jones and Richardson are searching for the same thing: a Super Bowl. If it happens for Jones, it'll likely be with the Colts. For Richardson, it could be anyone.

