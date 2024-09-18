ESPN Reveals Colts' Chances to Make Playoffs After 0-2 Start to 2024
The Indianapolis Colts aren't in the best situation early in the 2024 regular season sitting at an 0-2 record. While there are 17 games in the regular season, something about starting with two straight losses destroys teams' chances for postseason glory before they can get going. ESPN's Bill Barnwell breaks down the chances for the nine winless teams in 2024 to make the playoffs. Barnwell mentions a damming statistic regarding 0-2 teams since the 32-franchise format.
"Since the league moved to its 32-team format in 2002, about one in every 10 teams to start 0-2 has made it to the postseason. Last season, of the nine teams that started the season with two consecutive defeats, the Texans were the only team to advance to the playoffs."- Bill Barnwell | ESPN
As Barnwell points out, being a 0-2 team in the NFL is not ideal. While the Houston Texans survived and made the postseason, Indianapolis might have a bigger uphill climb after falling to the Malik Willis-led Green Bay Packers. On Barnwell's list, the Colts are sixth out of a possible nine teams and don't appear to be a threat for a postseason push. As far as where Barnwell has Indy's chances of making the playoffs, it's a paltry 22.7% (ESPN Power Index).
Indianapolis will have to move forward for the next few games without a stalwart defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was placed on injured reserve (high ankle sprain). If the Colts can't get it done against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, falling to 0-3, Barnwell essentially spells out 'curtains' for any team's playoff chances.
"Again going back to 2002, 103 squads have started the season with three straight defeats. The 2018 Texans are the only one that managed to turn things around and make it to the postseason. The 2013 Steelers could be added to the list by pretending the league had a 14-team playoff over that time. That's two in 103. The chances are just below 2%."- Bill Barnwell | ESPN
The Colts can't afford a third-straight defeat. This would also mark the third-straight home loss dating back to week 18 against the Texans. If Indianapolis has any hope of playoff accomplishments in 2024, they must take the next game as seriously as a postseason battle. Chicago has been abysmal in running offense, so if there was any 'get right' game for a defense like Indy's, it's Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. Look for Shane Steichen to have Anthony Richardson in rhythm early with Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and the rest of Indy's offensive unit to complement the stop troops.
