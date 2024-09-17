Colts Place Defensive Star on Injured Reserve Among Roster Moves
The Indianapolis Colts announced they have placed Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve. Buckner suffered a high-ankle sprain on his right leg during the Colts' 16-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Being placed on injured reserve means Buckner will miss at least the next four games.
Buckner left the game after his ankle was rolled up on in the second half of the Colts' defeat. The defensive tackle was already dealing with a back injury and playing on a pitch count. After seeing the injury occur and considering Buckner had to be carted to the locker room, a high-ankle sprain is better than the alternative.
It goes without saying how important Buckner is to the Colts' defense. A multi-year captain in Indy, Buckner has been the best defensive player for the Colts since he arrived in 2020. He brings a fierce pass-rushing prowess on the interior while also having a positive impact against the run. The Colts will have a hard time replacing Buckner as the former All-Pro will miss extended time for the first time in his career.
Taking Buckner's spot on the active roster is pass rusher Genard Avery. Avery came to the Colts in 2023 but was placed on injured reserve for the season. Avery will look to add help to a defensive line that has struggled mightily against the run the first two weeks of the season.
The Colts also made multiple practice squad moves on Tuesday. Indy signed defensive tackle Adam Gotsis, cornerback Gregory Junior, and defensive end Titus Leo to the practice squad. The Colts also released defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and cornerback Ameer Speed from the practice squad.
Gotsis is an eight-year NFL vet with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars who has racked up 54 tackles, 10.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 22 pass deflections. Junior has also spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars, registering 17 tackles and a pass deflection. The Colts hope these veterans can help bolster the depth of their defense.
The Colts' first contest without Buckner will be Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Grover Stewart, Raekwon Davis, and Taven Bryan must step up as they attempt to hold down the interior of the defensive line until Buckner can return.
