ESPN Predicts Colts Trade Away Superstar Leader
The Indianapolis Colts' 2024 season concluded with an underwhelming 8-9 record. However, it shockingly wasn't the absence of a playoff berth as the biggest topic of conversation, but rather the seemingly busted culture of Indy's locker room.
After being retained to be the Colts' general manager for a ninth season, Chris Ballard must do something to alter whatever is happening within Indy's walls; with players like Kenny Moore II and DeForest Buckner speaking up on the state of affairs.
Fixing the negativity will be the zenith of Ballard's offseason priorities, but ESPN's staff believes a massive shift is ahead due to continued drama in the Colts' locker room. The experts suggest a wild trade of three-time First Team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl guard, Quenton Nelson.
Figuring out whatever the Colts will get up to this offseason is tricky, but I wouldn't be surprised if the locker room drama of 2024 leads to a surprising veteran trade. Could guard Quenton Nelson be dealt for a first-round pick? Even entering his age-29 season, it's possible.- ESPN Staff
A Nelson trade would leave a void in the trenches, unlike anything Indianapolis has ever seen. However, knowing a first-round selection waits makes it a bit easier to digest, albeit still a crazy thought. However, departing from a player like Nelson is incredibly difficult due to his leadership ability and outright on-field performance.
In 2024, Nelson notched another Pro Bowl and secured a Second-Team All-Pro selection (second of career) while notching impressive Pro Football Focus grades of 81.3 overall, 79.7 pass-blocking, and 81.7 run-blocking.
Nelson's 2024 shows that there is no slowing down in sight for the former Notre Dame Irish alum, and 2025 is likely no different. While it's too soon to tell what may come given Indy's offseason just started, Nelson is as consistent as any player on the Colts' roster. Don't expect the Colts to trade Nelson, regardless of the drama of the draft offer.
Indy's offensive line might look different in 2025 since long-time center and four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly will enter free agency and likely won't receive another contract but expect Nelson's presence and performance to continue.
If Kelly isn't retained, second-year center Tanor Bortolini can use a success like Nelson to his left side. Shane Steichen's offense is predicated on running the football with Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor, and Nelson's blocking prowess is a massive catalyst for that.
Anything can happen, especially with a team that has experienced the ebbs and flows of their apparent tumultuous culture. Can it be repaired before it's too late? Will Indy deal off a player the caliber of Nelson? Plenty of questions will remain, but the chance the Colts trade Nelson is slim.
