Some Aren't Ready to Believe in Colts' Daniel Jones
The Indianapolis Colts are 2-0 heading into their first divisional matchup of the 2025 season against the Tennessee Titans (0-2). Multitudes of subjects have been discussed with this squad, but none more than the ascension of quarterback Daniel Jones.
Jones has played arguably the best football of his career already with the Colts, but there are still plenty that aren't ready to trust the former New York Giants offensive leader.
The Ringer's Diante Lee is one of those names.
Lee explains why Jones isn't the catalyst for the offense's efficiency, crediting head coach Shane Steichen's scheme for the success.
"I’m not ready to believe in a Daniel Jones renaissance, because we’ve been down this road too many times. Eventually, the turnover issue will rear its ugly head, or teams will stop blitzing Jones so often and force him to lead methodical drives, where his more conservative style can be detrimental."
While Jones has had his struggles, it's a wild assumption from Lee to say that he's going to start turning the football over in multitudes at some point this season. It's always a possibility, but he's also playing great, and nobody can predict what's to come.
Lee concludes by saying: "I’m heaping all the credit for the Colts’ start on the shoulders of head coach Shane Steichen, whom I’ve been out on since he benched Anthony Richardson last season. Steichen’s game plans through two weeks have been excellent, and Jones’s strong start to the year is a reflection of how well Steichen has prepared him for blitzes and man coverage."
To say Steichen should have all the credit for Indy's offensive success is absolutely baffling. Furthermore, Steichen chose Jones because he knew the Duke alum could be more accurate, efficient, and a better leader than Anthony Richardson Sr.
Jones has five all-purpose touchdowns (two passing, three rushing) with 588 passing yards and a blistering 71.4 percent of passes completed. Steichen might be the mind, but he's not on the field playing QB like he did at UNLV.
Indy's offensive attack is second in the NFL in total yards per game (445.5) and tied for second with the Buffalo Bills in passing yards per contest (284.0). That success on the field comes directly from Jones' right arm.
It's fair to say that Jones has only played two games, and more needs to be displayed to call him one of the better quarterbacks, but some credit should also be given to him for what the Colts offense has accomplished (31.0 points per game).
Regardless of what Lee proclaims, Jones has played lights out football. Steichen and him work in tandem to produce surgical drives and targets to multiple players on the field.
If Jones can look great again against the Titans, detractors will have no choice but to take another step back when referencing his 2025 season.