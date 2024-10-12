Colts Sign Running Back Help for Titans Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts have signed running back Evan Hull to the active roster from the practice squad ahead of a week six road tilt with the Tennessee Titans.
Hull will join Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson as the backfield committee against the Titans with star Jonathan Taylor sidelined (ankle). While Hull has solid pass-blocking ability and underrated downhill running, his receiving prowess makes him an interesting piece in Shane Steichen's offense. The fifth-rounder out of Northwestern had his 2023 wiped out by a meniscus injury but has another shot to make a statement if given the chance at Nissan Stadium.
Tennessee is 15th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (119.8), so there's a chance that Sermon, Goodson, and Hull all get involved with Anthony Richardson under center. Given that Tennessee is the NFL's best passing defense (124 yards allowed per game) Indy will need to run the football to open up other pass-catchers downfield. We'll see if Hull can get the chance to make an impact on a Colts team desperate for a divisional victory.
