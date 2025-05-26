Colts Defensive Group Excluded from Prominent Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts showed their intention defensively when they picked J.T. Tuimoloau with the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. After taking edge Laiatu Latu last year with the 15th overall pick, Indianapolis felt the need to get more talent to pressure opposing quarterbacks.
Tuimoloau joins Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis on the defensive edge of new coordinator Lou Anarumo's scheme for 2025. While this is a talented group, no one player stands out as dominant or a 'game changer.'
This was reflected in Pro Football Focus' list of the NFL's top 32 edge rushers, with no Colts falling into the ranks. Ryan Smith excluded all four of Indy's tenured defensive edges, with Nick Herbig of the Pittsburgh Steelers rounding up the list at 32nd.
This indicates the Colts lacked a star off the edge. While Paye led the team in sacks (8.5), those aren't otherworldly numbers. As for pressure, now Chicago Bear Dayo Odeyingbo led the way in pressures with 42, while Latu came in second as a rookie with 38.
Following Latu were Paye (37) and Lewis (17), while Ebukam missed the entire season due to an Achilles tear. These aren't great pressure metrics, especially from Paye, who was the top edge defender for Indianapolis in 2024.
The expectation is that Latu will take a second-year leap and Tuimoloau can showcase potential in his debut campaign; if these can play out, perhaps the Colts will have a name surface on next year's list from Pro Football Focus.
Indianapolis will need more from its five prominent edge rushers to help Anarumo in his first season leading the defensive charge. Now that Ebukam feels better and has rehabbed the Achilles issue, it will help Indianapolis in the way of pressures.
Just a year ago, Ebukam shined as the team-leader in sacks (9.5) and was among the best at everything, including run defense and disrupting passers. If Ebukam can get back to that type of football in 2025, it will be a big addition and can help players like Paye, Latu, and even Tuimoloau showcase their skills.
Defensive line coach Charlie Partridge wants his second season commanding the trenches to be more effective, especially at clamping down on quarterbacks to avoid gawdy numbers allowed and easy completions from too much time in the pocket.
This is a piece of the Colts' defense to watch during the offseason and regular campaign, as last year it wasn't the cleanest portion of the stop troops to see on gamedays.
