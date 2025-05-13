Colts Rookie Predicted to Have Biggest Impact
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 draft was highlighted by the selection of Penn State's incredible tight end talent, Tyler Warren. However, the next pick was in round two (45th overall), defensive end out of Ohio State, J.T. Tuimoloau.
Tuimoloau was a force for the Buckeyes during their 2024 championship run, and gives Indianapolis more off the edge for the first-year coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Fox Sports believes that, while the Colts secured Warren to bolster their barren tight end group, Tuimoloau will make the biggest impact for the franchise in 2025. Here's what Carmen Vitali had to say on the talented defender and his role with Indy.
"The Colts lost Dayo Odeyingbo to free agency, so they needed to bolster their pass rush. They’re going to need Tuimoloau to step up immediately."
Losing Dayo Odeyingbo was rough for the Colts, as the now-Chicago Bear led the team in pressures last year. But the squad still has Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Kwity Paye, so adding Tuimoloau can immediately help the defensive edge room.
Tuimoloau put together a great career with the Buckeyes in four seasons and 55 games, putting together 144 tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 23.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended. Tuimoloau was a sack and pressure artist, posing major issues for opposing ground attacks.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
However, his 2024 campaign was his best, logging 61 tackles (22 for loss) and 12.5 sacks.
The Colts lacked pressure last season as a defensive unit, so this is a way to help that narrative change for the 2025 season. Tuimoloau provided a solid pressure rate, ranking second on Ohio State to Jack Sawyer, becoming one of the staunchest contributors off the line of scrimmage.
There are several qualities that Tuimoloau brings to the defense: power, speed, and relentlessness to get after the quarterback and ball-carrier, qualities that will help replace the strength and chaos Odeyingbo caused for then-coordinator Gus Bradley.
While Tuimoloau is a rookie with plenty to prove, his ceiling was intriguing enough for the Colts to pick him 45th overall when other needs were present, like offensive line and linebacker. But, it now makes a four-pronged attack featuring him, Latu, Paye, and Ebukam.
Indianapolis' offense might be all about Anthony Richardson in 2025, but the defense needed more firepower, and it has it with Tuimoloau. The stop troops will likely benefit right away when he hits the field as a rotational piece to start his NFL career, with the upside to become a starter.
Recommended Articles