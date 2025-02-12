Expert Says Colts Anthony Richardson's 2025 May Determine NFL Future
The 2025 campaign is a make-or-break one for the Indianapolis Colts. While the entire team isn't on the line, quarterback Anthony Richardson, head coach Shane Steichen, and general manager Chris Ballard's futures likely are.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com put together his post-Super Bowl power rankings, giving Indy the 20th spot. While it's not the worst position to be in, it's not the greatest being in the bottom 12 of the NFL.
What's more interesting in Edholm's breakdown than the power ranking is what the expert says about Richardson's third season in the NFL.
If last year seemed like a big one for Anthony Richardson, his third season will trump that, likely determining whether he truly has a future in Indianapolis. The highs have been alluring, but his path has been difficult overall, and he surely must make significant progress to solidify his standing with the franchise.- Eric Edholm | NFL.com
Richardson's passing statistics have been driven into fans' minds, but for the sake of this piece, here they are yet again:
-11 games (six missed)
-126/264 completions (47.7% completion)
-1,814 passing yards
-Eight touchdowns; 12 interceptions
-Nine fumbles
Edholm also mentions that Richardson needs more firepower on offense and better play-calling. While Richardson did take steps back from his solid but short rookie season, so did Steichen as a coach.
The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator sometimes put Richardson in awkward situations as a field general, favoring volume passing rather than establishing an early rhythm on the ground using Richardson's legs and Jonathan Taylor's prowess.
It's fair that Richardson can't have moments like tapping himself out of the game due to being tired, getting benched, turning the football over consistently, and falling under 50% completion. However, the team and locker must come together better than last year.
It's on the trio of Richardson, Steichen, and Ballard to pull this team out of the mediocrity pool if they want to stay employed. Luckily, the Colts have already started to try and address what made them such a lowly team at times by replacing defensive coordinator Gus Bradley with wizard Lou Anarumo.
However, that's only one piece of a multi-faceted puzzle. Ballard must hit solid marks in free agency and the draft to supplement Richardson with more offensive weapons and possible protection, as well as Anarumo with more veteran and young talent.
This is such a massive year for the future of the Colts franchise. If everything goes well and Indy can sneak into the playoffs, all may be forgiven and forgotten from the letdowns of years past. Another massive bonus would be if the Colts could take the AFC South from the Houston Texans.
However, if another 8-9 campaign ensues or the floor falls out from under this team, the house may be blown up down to the studs for a complete rebuild from the front office down to the coaching staff.
Expect Indianapolis to do whatever it takes with transactions, draft picks, and on-field performance to make the postseason and give fans real hope for the first time in a while.
