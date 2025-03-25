Colts Doing Extra Work On Particular Quarterback Prospect
There are hundreds of players in consideration to be selected next month during the 2025 NFL Draft. While teams do their due diligence on the majority of those players, some fact-finding missions stick out a little more than others.
Recently, Horseshoe Huddle has covered that the Indianapolis Colts have been meeting with several offensive linemen prior to the draft, but there's actually a quarterback who has popped up yet again in connection with the Colts: Texas' Quinn Ewers.
This week, Albert Breer of SI.com wrote that Ewers has an official 30-visit lined up with the Colts in early April. The Colts can use this time to find out all they need to about Ewers ahead of April 24, when the draft begins. The Colts also met with Ewers for a formal interview during the Scouting Combine. At the Combine, teams get 60 formal interviews with players, lasting 15 minutes each.
Ewers (6'2", 214, 22 years old) has been a three-year starter for the Longhorns after transferring from Ohio State in 2022. In 36 starts, he went 737-of-1,135 passing (64.9%) for 9,128 yards (8.0 YPA), 68 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions to go along with 8 rushing touchdowns.
The former No. 1 high school recruit in the country is a bit of a polarizing pro prospect. He helped lead Texas to consistent success they haven't had in quite a while, which included some signature wins, both on the road and in bowl games. However, despite his success, Ewers has some sore spots in his game from a processing and decision-making standpoint that can perhaps be coached out of him in time.
His draft stock currently is most likely anywhere from the third to fifth rounds.
The Colts have Anthony Richardson at quarterback, and made the high-profile move to bring Daniel Jones in as competition for the starting spot. However, after that is the need for a QB3. Jason Bean, who spent his rookie year last year on the practice squad, is the only other quarterback on the roster behind Richardson and Jones.
Sam Ehlinger has served primarily as the Colts' QB3 for the last four years but is currently a free agent. Bean showed some nice things during the preseason last year, but it's unlikely that the Colts neglect to bring anyone else in.
The draft -- likely a Day 3 pick -- may be the way to go. If the Colts pick someone they like, such as Ewers, for example, they can have them develop for at least 2025 while Richardson and Jones hold the top two spots. If neither player grabs the reins enough to be "the guy" in 2026, the Colts will have used a pick this spring to add another competitor into the mix (although that's almost never how you fix your quarterback problems).
