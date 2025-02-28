Colts Formally Meet with Polarizing QB
The Indianapolis Colts said they want to bring in some competition for Anthony Richardson given his struggles in 2024.
NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala mentioned on X that Texas Longhorns leader Quinn Ewers formally met with the Colts and other teams.
Ewers was the consensus best quarterback prospect until his tumultuous 2024 season. He concluded with 31 touchdown passes but 12 interceptions. His turnovers were as many as he had in 2022 and 2023 combined.
Ewers is a polarizing field general who now has a third-round prospect tag per NFL Draft Buzz, which is a territory the Colts might not oppose drafting a quarterback.
Currently, the Colts have Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger to compete with Richardson, but both are free agents and their future is uncertain. This points to another free agent or the draft for Chris Ballard to address pushing Richardson.
While there's a chance that Ehlinger will stay as a QB3 and mentor, Flacco is on his way out of Circle City. This means the quarterback competition situation is more important than ever.
If the Colts select Ewers, they're getting a player ready to smash any notion of his down 2024 season. Ewers has no shortage of talent and playmaking abilities, as he showed during his three years with the Longhorns.
During his career, he compiled 737 completions out of 1,135 attempts for a percentage of 64.9, 68 touchdown passes to 24 interceptions. He also ran the pigskin for eight scores on the ground.
Ewers is a legitimate contender to be drafted by the Colts, especially if it's day two. While many believe Indy needs tight end, cornerback, and safety, they also have to see what Richardson does with another signal-caller in the ranks.
Don't be surprised if the Colts select a quarterback in the draft, and now Ewers might be one of the top candidates for that to occur.
