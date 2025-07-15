Colts Face 'Reality' Daniel Jones Starts at QB
Daniel Jones was signed on a lucrative one-year deal to bring competition to Anthony Richardson's doorstep for the next starting QB spot. But Jones' signing looks more like an insurance policy acquired by general manager Chris Ballard.
He and Shane Steichen can't afford to look bad, or they might be out of a job. Bringing in Jones speaks volumes about the clear narrative that time has run out for Richardson to develop.
In short, Jones has multiple advantages to take over and win the starting position. In fact, he had an opportunity to stay with the Minnesota Vikings to beat out J.J. McCarthy, but chose the Indianapolis Colts because he thought it was the clearest path to start.
Jeff Kerr at CBS Sports calls Jones starting over Richardson a 'reality.' Kerr begins by discussing Jones' offseason and what might come from the former New York Giants leader.
"Jones usually flashes in minicamp and training camp, so he certainly could stampede ahead of Richardson in the quarterback competition. While Jones has a questionable track record regarding injuries as well, he's more accurate than Richardson and gets a fresh start behind a significantly better offensive line than the one he had in New York."
Kerr concludes, saying: "Richardson needs to take command of the offense this summer, or he will be watching Jones start Week 1. His shoulder injury may give Jones the job, especially if Jones impresses with the first team while Richardson is on the mend."
Richardson missed most of minicamp and OTAs with a sore throwing shoulder, but will be ready for training camp. However, this is still concerning because it's in the same shoulder where he sustained an AC joint sprain in 2023. This forced his rookie year to be just four games.
To call Jones starting over Richardson a potential 'reality' isn't wrong, as the aforementioned shoulder soreness didn't help the former fourth-overall pick's chances. Richardson is still raw and has barely played college or professional football-so missing any offseason programs isn't good at all.
Richardson has been surrounded by criticism, but it's deserved given how high the Colts picked him, mixed with his incredible ceiling. Unfortunately for the Colts, it looks like discussing what he might become is getting stale heading into his third year with little to show.
Jones hasn't been incredible, but now has a fantastic chance to take over the starting gig right from under Richardson. But as Kerr points out, Jones hasn't been with this type of talent before. Yes, he had Saquon Barkley in New York, but not much else, especially considering the offensive line.
Steichen has also sung the praises of Jones, at one point saying Jones was doing a 'hell of a job' running the offense and getting acclimated to the team. This compliment is more adversity for Richardson to overcome.
It's not far-fetched to say that Jones takes the job under center, and initially, he was viewed as mere competition. Now, it's beginning to form that Jones will run Steichen's offense in 2025. Richardson will need massive improvement to put Jones in his rearview mirror, and there's never been more riding on his career than this.
Everything starts to roll out regarding this competition once training camp practices start next week on Wednesday, July 23rd, for the Colts.
