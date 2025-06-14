Insider Has Update After Anthony Richardson Gets Second Opinion
The Indianapolis Colts were just getting their quarterback competition started recently before incumbent starter Anthony Richardson re-aggravated his right throwing shoulder, which originally required surgery on the AC joint in 2023 when Richardson was a rookie.
On May 29, Richardson reported to the Colts that he was feeling some pain in his shoulder following the team's OTA practice. The Colts had it looked at and found that the AC joint flared up again, likely due to strenuous use throughout the offseason. They elected to sit him for the remainder of OTAs as well as the team's three-day minicamp this week, hoping to get him back by training camp after resting the shoulder.
The following week, Richardson flew out to Los Angeles to visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed Richardson's surgery in 2023. From there, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has more:
"I do expect both of these quarterbacks to be out there very early in training camp," Rapoport said on The Insiders podcast. "As far as Anthony Richardson, from what I understand, he had a right shoulder injury, somewhat similar injury to what he had before. Got it checked out, got a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, one of the more respected voices in the medical community in the NFL.
"Just rest and recuperation, really just rest and rehab," Rapoport continued. "No surgery. He is expected to be fine by training camp. This is a very good thing for the Colts. What they want is health and a real competition at quarterback, and it sounds like they'll get it."
The biggest hurdle for Richardson so far in his career has been injuries. As a rookie, a concussion and the shoulder surgery cost him 13 games. Last year, hip and back injuries cost him another four.
In order for the Colts to truly conduct a 50-50 quarterback competition between Richardson and Daniel Jones, Richardson will need to be cleared quite early in training camp, if not by the first day of practice. Otherwise, he will be even further behind the eight ball.
The Colts report to training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on July 22.