Colts Faithful Justifiably Upset with Franchise
The Indianapolis Colts have finished in boring fashion over the last two years, with nine wins in 2023, followed by eight in 2024. In short, fans are ready for more from this franchise.
PerThe Athletic's second annual Hope-O-Meter, Indianapolis fans have lost all faith in the team at this point. Wildly, the Circle City fanbase is dead last.
Below is a quote from an 'optimist.'
"Colts made good additions to the defense and Daniel Jones has a good supporting cast of skill players. I think the Colts will surprise the pundits."
Daniel Jones hasn't been incredible, but not disastrous, either. Through his 70 games (69 starts), he's been accurate, efficient, and safe with the football. This might be all that Shane Steichen's offense needs to operate better than last year.
If Jones can utilize the weapons surrounding him like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., and Tyler Warren, he can play better than at any point in his career.
It will be all about what happens at quarterback, which will be a heavy factor in whether this team achieves anything in 2025.
But, there is more pessimism than optimism, and this statement sticks out the most of them all.
"The team has given up on its first-round quarterback in favor of a player that offers no clear upside. The front office and coaching staff will be gone and the only hope is losing enough to have a chance at a good QB prospect paired with the right GM and head coach."
'Given up' might not be the right phrase here, but it isn't good that Anthony Richardson Sr. couldn't beat out Jones for the starting role.
While I agree that Shane Steichen picked Jones for the betterment of his career, I also think that the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive mind prefers Richardson to play in his scheme.
After a disastrous 2024 campaign from Richardson, he started slow in the offseason by missing time with right shoulder soreness. But he quickly caught up to Jones in the competition.
However, Steichen went the route of the veteran and committed to Jones for the entire 2025 season. Unless something drastic happens, Richardson will continue his development from the sidelines.
Despite new additions like defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, rookie tight end Warren, cornerback Charvarius Ward, and safety Camryn Bynum, the fans' optimism percentage is at a miserable 6.8.
If the Colts start winning right away, things will get far more positive for the fans. It all starts with the 2025 season opener against the Miami Dolphins, and the Colts can definitely use a 1-0 start for the first time in over a decade.
What ensues after Indy kicks off tomorrow will determine where this franchise pivots going forward.