Anthony Richardson’s career arc is wild:



- 13 career college starts, 55% Comp. Pct

- 4th overall pick

- 4 starts in his rookie year

- Week 1 starter in 2024

- Took himself out of a game

- Benched

- Renamed starter

- 48% Comp. Pct in Year 2

- Lost QB1 job to Daniel Jones in 2025