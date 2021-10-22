Colts Fantasy Week 7: Who Starts vs. 49ers?

Which Colts players stand the best chance of having a fantasy impact this Sunday night against the 49ers?

The Indianapolis Colts are back in the national spotlight in Week 7 as they travel west to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

This week is the first bye-mageddon for fantasy football players with six teams taking their break, so navigating the waters is important this week.

Let's take a look at which Colts players might provide value this week. We'll go over any of the players you may entertain starting on your rosters.

(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Thursday of game week.)

QB Carson Wentz

Last game: 11-of-20 (55.0%), 223 yards, 1 rush yard, 2 total TD = 20.1 FP

Last three games avg.: 20.0-of-29.0 (67.1%), 284.3 yards, 4.7 rush yards, 2.0 TD, 1 total TO = 22.8 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 7 Position Rank: QB18

2021 49ers vs. QBs: 22nd (21.3 FPPG)

Wentz has been on a quality streak as of late, posting 20 or more fantasy points in the last three weeks. This week looks a little iffy, though, if you're looking to start him as your QB1.

Wentz doesn't need to throw a ton of passes to be productive, as his yards per pass attempt last week was a gaudy 11.2. He's thrown for multiple touchdowns in four-of-six games, including the last three, and only has one turnover in the last four games. He's also only thrown for less than 200 yards in one game, and that was on two badly sprained ankles.

The 49ers are middle-of-the-road against QBs. Jared Goff had a big day against them in Week 1 but there hasn't been much of note from opposing QBs since. Two of the four have thrown for multiple scores, but none have reached 275 passing yards. San Francisco has only intercepted one pass and has just two takeaways total (tied-31st) to go with only 11 sacks (tied-22nd). Their defense hasn't proven to be much of a threat.

The weather in Santa Clara is supposed to be pretty bad (chilly, lots of rain, some wind), so this probably should be more of a ground-and-pound week for the Colts.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Last game: 14 carries, 145 yards (10.4 avg.), 1 catch (2 targets), 13 yards, 2 total TD = 28.3 FP

Last three games avg.: 15.0 carries, 100.3 yards (6.8 avg.), 2.3 catches (3.0 targets), 46.7 yards (18.4 avg.), 5 total TD = 25.9 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 7 Position Rank: RB5

2021 49ers vs. RBs: 17th (21.2 FPPG)

Whether the Colts feed him or not, Taylor seems to find a way to be productive. I don't need to tell you to start him because he should already have an iron-clad spot in one of your RB slots.

Over the last four weeks, he's averaging 15.8 touches for 128.3 yards of offense (8.1 avg.) per game and has scored five touchdowns. He's had either 100 yards rushing or receiving in each of the last three games.

As for the 49ers' defense, five opposing running backs have had at least 10.0 points against them, and two of them had over 20.0. Four also had at least 75 total yards of offense.

With the weather as nasty as it's supposed to be, this is a very pro-Taylor matchup.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Last game: 2 catches (3 targets), 35 yards (17.5 avg.), 1 carry, 3 yards = 4.5 FP

Last three games avg.: 4.7 catches (6.0 targets), 61.0 yards (14.1 avg.), 1 total carry, 3 yards, 1 total TD = 10.4 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 7 Position Rank: WR24

2021 49ers vs. WRs: 16th (30.9 FPPG)

T.Y. Hilton may be back in the lineup (the injury report this week may say otherwise) but Pittman is still Wentz's man until further notice. Pittman is tied for 15th among wide receivers in targets since Week 2 (40), tied with Diontae Johnson and ahead of the likes of Robert Woods, D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Antonio Brown, and Adam Thielen.

Pittman is coming off of a three-target game but that's an outlier on the season, as he averaged 9.8 per game between Weeks 2-5.

Seven opposing receivers have had at least 10.0 points against the 49ers, including at least one each week. Only one opponent has caught more than six passes against them and that was the ball-dominant Davante Adams. Pittman could be the next receiver to have a productive day.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Last game: 4 catches (4 targets), 80 yards (20.0 avg.) = 10.0 FP

FantasyPros Week 7 Position Rank: WR58

2021 49ers vs. WRs: 16th (30.9 FPPG)

If I had to guess, Hilton plays this weekend (he doesn't need practice to be active on Sundays), but we can't be positive. If he is active, then he's playable in fantasy lineups.

He made his season debut last week after sitting out the first five weeks following a neck procedure, and he responded with 10.0 fantasy points despite playing just 50% of the offensive snaps.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

Last game: 353 yards allowed, 3 points allowed, 2 sacks, 3 takeaways

Last three games avg.: 359.7 yards, 17.0 points, 2.3 sacks, 2.0 takeaways

FantasyPros Week 7 Position Rank: DST11

2021 49ers vs. DSTs: 11th (4.6 FPPF)

One big thing in the Colts' favor defensively is that 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is banged up, as is left tackle Trent Williams. The Colts defense, however, is now without starting free safety Julian Blackmon, who tore an Achilles this week. San Francisco isn't really known for their explosiveness over the top offensively but losing Blackmon is a downgrade no matter how you look at it.

The 49ers' offense is middle-of-the-road generally in most categories but they're second in red zone scoring (90.9%) and 25th on third down (35.6%), which are critical areas. They've also given up eight sacks and had five turnovers in their last three games. The Colts' defense should be able to handle their business overall but may give up a touchdown or two down near the goal line.

NFL Boom or Bust

The “Boom” players are outside of the top 10 at their position in FantasyPros’ Week 7 rankings, yet have high upside this week. The ”Bust” players are inside the top 15 at their position but could fall short of expectations.

Boom

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (QB11) @ Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (QB13) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (WR18) vs. Atlanta Falcons

Bust

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (QB8) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (RB6) vs. Chicago Bears

A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (WR10) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Who I’m Adding This Week

Here are some players worth acquiring from the waiver wire. They are owned in 40% or less of Yahoo! leagues.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens (28%)

WR Jamison Crowder, New York Jets (23%)

TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts (13%)

RB Devonta Freeman, Baltimore Ravens (10%)

WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings (7%)

What do you think about the Colts' matchup this week from a fantasy perspective? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.