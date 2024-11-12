Colts' WRs Considered Big Fantasy Targets
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6) dropped their third-straight game of the season in week 10 to the Buffalo Bills, 30-20. While Indy's hopes for the postseason aren't entirely dashed, they also don't look the most encouraging with a tough road matchup against the New York Jets in week 11 and a home defense of the Super Bowl-contending Detroit Lions to follow. However, while the Colts are struggling, fantasy football expert Nathan Jahnke at Pro Football Focus believes there is plenty of value in a couple of weapons from Indianapolis.
Those names are AD Mitchell and Alec Pierce.
Adonai Mitchell has been the Colts' top backup this season. He started the offseason competing for the X spot with Pierce and then slid into the slot role when Downs missed time due to injury. Rather than having him in a third spot, Indianapolis moved Pierce into Pittman’s role so Mitchell could play the X spot. This led to big games for all three receivers, as each gained at least 70 receiving yards.- Nathan Jahnke | Pro Football Focus
Mitchell and Pierce led the charge with Josh Downs against the Bills despite starting quarterback Joe Flacco having issues with turnovers. Pierce had 4 catches (7 targets) for 81 receiving yards (20.3 average) and a touchdown to end the game. For Mitchell, he had his best performance as a professional, hauling in all 6 targets for 71 receiving yards (11.8 average). While this isn't anything new from Pierce, the rookie Mitchell finally had the performance he needed to give Indianapolis confidence.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Mitchell and Pierce are solid fantasy adds given that top pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. (back) missed the contest against the Bills and may be sidelined longer than one game. While the Colts lean on Jonathan Taylor out of the backfield, Flacco is completely immobile, giving Indy more reason to throw than if Anthony Richardson was the starter. Jahnke may have passed on adding Pierce and Mitchell to his piece since the game plan would likely be run-heavy if the former Florida Gator was under center.
Indianapolis made plays in the passing game without Pittman on the field using their other receiving options. While it would be a nice addition for Flacco if the tight ends contributed more to the passing game, Downs, Mitchell, and Pierce seem to have it on lock until Pittman returns. The Colts have a bounce-back opportunity against the Jets (3-7), but New York won't make it easy on Pierce and Mitchell's fantasy outlook for week 11. We'll see what happens as Shane Steichen tries to avoid a fourth-straight loss.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.