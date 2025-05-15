Anthony Richardson has completed just 38% of passes 7+ yards downfield when not pressured



the NFL average is 57% completion rate



no other QB is below 45% completion rate



only 1 TD and 6 INTs



of 44 QBs, Richardson ranks:



#44 in completion rate

#44 in EPA

