Colts Featured in One of NFL's 'Worst' 2025 Games
The Indianapolis Colts finished their 2024 season with a losing record after a string of disappointing losses late in the year.
Heading into 2025, the Colts have been projected around that same eight-win mark by many analysts. Most aren't convinced of Anthony Richardson's abilities after a year filled with injuries, poor accuracy, and a temporary stint on the bench.
The NFL revealed the upcoming 2025 schedules for all 32 teams, with the Colts set to host one international game and one primetime game. The Colts will play in Berlin, Germany, against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 and will host the San Francisco 49ers for a Monday Night Football match in Week 16.
USA Today analyst Nate Davis considers the Colts' matchup against the Falcons to be one of the five worst games on this year's NFL slate.
"If I want to watch this – if – then I have to get up by 9:30 a.m. ET to view the first regular-season game staged in Berlin?" Davis wrote. "Didn’t the NFL foist Daniel Jones off on the Germans last year? (Yes. Yes it did.) Perhaps it’s an unexpected barnburner between teams that could be playoff dark horses. Maybe Atlanta RB Bijan Robinson is even anchoring my fantasy lineup. And perhaps it’s a battle of franchises that have typically been also-rans for the past decade in a game when the ball could quite realistically hit the ground half the time it’s put into the air. Sorry, Deutschland."
Davis took a shot at the accuracy rate of Richardson, who completed just 47.7% of his passes last year. He took a step in the wrong direction compared to his rookie season, when he completed 59.5% of his throws.
Looking at both offenses, the Colts are spearheaded by running back Jonathan Taylor, while the Falcons will rely on Bijan Robinson to be the go-to guy in his third season.
Both teams finished with an 8-and-9 record in 2024, a reflection of mediocrity and below-average football. If things pan out for Richardson and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the game could actually have some entertainment value early on Sunday morning.
The (highly anticipated) Week 9 battle will kick off on November 9th in Berlin.