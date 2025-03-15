Colts Sign Former Bears Offensive Playmaker: Film
The Indianapolis Colts' spending spree is off of the rails at this point, as Chris Ballard has signed yet another veteran player to a contract. This time, they nabbed Khalil Herbert, a running back with nearly 2,000 career rushing yards. Herbert, 26, is coming off a season where he logged snaps for both the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Herbert burst on to the scene with the Bears, rushing for nearly 1,800 yards in his three full seasons with the team. The Bears opted to trade him early last season, due to other additions at the position, and Herbert served as the Bengals' third running back to close out the year. For his career, Herbert has averaged 4.8 yards per carry with his best season being when he averaged 5.7 yards per carry back in 2022.
Herbert should be a massive upgrade over Trey Sermon for the Colts next season, but let's dive into some film clips to truly see what the Colts are getting.
A Strong Peak
Herbert was a fairly productive runner in his first three years with the Bears. He played in a very run-friendly system with Justin Fields as his quarterback, but Herbert also provided decent juice and production at the position. He may not be a full-time starting-caliber player, but he flashed some good things on film.
Herbert's best attribute is his ability to stay balanced and smooth throughout his cuts. He isn't overly fast and doesn't force many missed tackles, but his footwork is very good, and he constantly scans for cutback lanes while on the move. He simply looks comfortable when maneuvering around blockers and excels as a player who can get what the play is blocked to get.
He won't turn a dead run into a chunk gain, but if the offensive line does its job, Herbert is the type of running back who can hit the hole hard and use his vision to get extra yards. He is a smart and smooth player who can be productive in a run-friendly system like the Colts (unlike Sermon was last season).
Still a Capable Player
Herbert wasn't nearly as productive last season as he was in past years, but he was still a solid depth piece for the Bengals to end the year. As mentioned above, Herbert's vision and smooth feet give him a high floor to be productive no matter where he goes.
An interesting aspect of this signing is Herbert's experience in gun-heavy systems. With the Bears, Herbert lived in pistol formation and other sets that made use of Fields' ability as a runner. With the Bengals, he played alongside Joe Burrow's spread offense that almost exclusively lives in the gun. The Colts, like the 2022-23 Bears and the Burrow Bengals, are a predominantly gun-run team.
So, essentially, Herbert is stepping into a system fairly similar to what he's used to. Factor that in along with his steady play, and Herbert is the ideal second or third running back behind Jonathan Taylor for this upcoming season. At the very least, he should provide solid competition to a team that needs capable running backs in camp.
The Bottom Line
Herbert is a veteran running back with a recent history of production in the league. He had a tumultuous 2024 season, but the Colts could be a good place for him to regain his early career play. At the very least, he can provide some competition in camp to a potential draft pick.
This signing, along with many others, shows how devoted the Colts are to raising the floor of the roster this offseason. Ballard was far too stagnant in recent free agency periods and let the floor of the roster turn into UDFA and fringe NFL players. This year, he is at least showing a commitment to add capable veterans to the team. Herbert is one of many intriguing vets that should make a difference in camp this offseason.
