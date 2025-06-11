Colts Could Finally Make Playoffs with Daniel Jones
The Indianapolis Colts face more uncertainty with their quarterback Anthony Richardson, who recently experienced more soreness in his throwing shoulder. This is massively concerning since it was the same shoulder that sustained a season-ending AC joint sprain in 2023, cutting short Richardson's rookie campaign to only four games.
This gives the newly signed quarterback Daniel Jones a real chance to make an impression on the Colts' coaching staff and head coach Shane Steichen. Richardson has struggled epically with multiple injuries, logging a mere 15 out of 34 possible games through his short two-year career. For a visible percentage, Richardson has played 44 percent of his possible contests.
This is not good, as now he's having more issues, which makes the move for Jones even smarter by Chris Ballard. While Jones has struggled in his six years in the NFL, he also hasn't had this much talent around him as he currently has in Indianapolis.
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr and Albert Breer believe Jones can lead the Colts to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 if he gets a shot to head the offense.
Jones can operate Steichen's offense and has the attributes to make something out of his potential opportunity to start. So far, Jones hasn't panned out as a winning QB, indicated by his mere 24 wins in 69 total starts.
Jones' efficiency is underrated, as he's completed 64.1 percent of his passes and has 70 touchdown passes to 47 picks thrown, equating to a plus-23 TD-INT ratio. Jones also has an overlooked ability to run with the football; he's put up 2,179 rushing yards and scored 15 times with his feet for 85 all-purpose touchdowns.
Jones didn't get the protection or support in New York outside of the 2022 season, which saw him play the best football under center of his career. If Jones can line up everything with the Colts and connect with players like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, Tyler Warren, and Jonathan Taylor, he might have a path to the playoffs.
While the preferred option for the Colts is Richardson to work out and be the franchise leader they drafted him to be, time is out for Steichen and Chris Ballard. This means that if they have to turn to Jones, they'll put all confidence in the former Duke Blue Devil and sixth-overall selection.
Jones has one final chance to prove he's a starter; otherwise, he's likely to be relegated to backup duties for the foreseeable future. The pressure to win the starting gig might be immense for Richardson, but it's also there for Jones. Let's see what happens with one of (if not the biggest) storylines of the NFL offseason.
