Colts Minicamp Takeaways: Daniel Jones Shines in Advantageous Setting
The Indianapolis Colts began the first of three days of practices for their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, giving the team the final serious round of team work they'll get before a six-week hiatus, then reporting for training camp on July 22.
Here's how Tuesday's practice went.
Who's In, Who's Out?
The following players did not practice on Tuesday: QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder), LB Zaire Franklin (ankle), LB Jaylon Carlies (shoulder), CB Jaylon Jones, DE Samson Ebukam (Achilles), OT Blake Freeland, CB David Long Jr., S Daniel Scott, WR Blayne Taylor, TE Maximilian Mang
The following players returned after missing time in OTAs: WR Michael Pittman Jr. (knee), WR Josh Downs (soft tissue), TE Drew Ogletree (soft tissue)
Cornerback Charvarius Ward wasn't injured during OTAs, but the team was ramping up his involvement after he'd been away from the team for part of the offseason with his family. He participated in live team drills for the first time on Tuesday.
Daniel Jones Continues Taking Advantage
With Richardson recovering from his shoulder issue, Jones has received all of the first-team reps and has looked solid in doing so. On Tuesday, the Colts' offense primarily worked in the red zone during 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s, and Jones was incredibly productive. In all, he was 9-of-13 passing (69.2%) and accounted for six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing). He completed passes to Pittman (2), Tyler Warren (2), Downs (2), Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, and Will Mallory. Pittman had two touchdowns, and Warren, Pierce, and Mitchell each had one.
7-on-7s is where most of the production came from, where Jones was 6-of-9 (66.7%). Three of his four touchdowns in this setting came from about 20 yards out, as he found Warren wide open along the right side first, and then threw 50-50 balls to Pittman and Pierce in the left side of the end zone, where both players used their size to outposition the defenders for scores.
There was one series during 7-on-7s where the offense was in the low red zone, and all three of Jones' passes were broken up; one each by linebackers Cameron McGrone and Joe Bachie, and one by cornerback Samuel Womack III.
Good Luck Guessing Defensive Pecking Order
It's always hard to guess the defensive rotations early in minicamps and training camp, even under former Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, but new DC Lou Anarumo is known for mixing things up. We obviously know most of the starters on defense, but trying to guess the primary rotational players is like trying to solve a puzzle. Injuries have allowed several different players to get some looks with the first and second-team defenses, but Anarumo is also tinkering with looks for his nickel and dime defenses as well.
Linebackers Stepping Up in Absence of Starters
Franklin and Carlies have been out all offseason as they recover from their procedures, and it's opened a door for several players. We've seen a lot of meaningful reps from Segun Olubi, McGrone, Joe Bachie, Hunter Wohler, and more. The group has largely stepped up and made plays.
Two weeks ago, we saw Liam Anderson intercept a Richardson pass downfield, and on Tuesday, McGrone had a pass breakup as well as an interception. Rookie quarterback Riley Leonard rolled to his left, looking for Warren. Leonard let the ball fly from about 20 yards, and McGrone was with Warren every step of the way, intercepting the poorly-placed ball in the back left corner of the end zone, much to the fanfare of his teammates.
Olubi also had a big play, as running back Salvon Ahmed ran unbothered toward the end zone, Olubi punched the ball out of Ahmed's grasp, resulting in a clear forced fumble and another big play for the second-team defense.
Rookies Earning Serious Reps
This feels like a clean slate for a lot of positions in terms of being competitive and letting the best players win. As a result, we're seeing the Colts' rookies get a lot of legitimate snaps.
Warren appears to be the unquestionable top player on the tight end depth chart. Defensive end JT Tuimoloau, cornerback Justin Walley, and safety/linebacker Hunter Wohler have seen a lot of reps, in part because of injuries above them, but they'd likely have roles regardless. Offensive tackle Jalen Travis, running back DJ Giddens, quarterback Riley Leonard, defensive tackle Tim Smith, and undrafted rookie safety Trey Washington have all earned some second-team reps as well.
Some teams tend to bury their younger players and make them earn it more than some of the veterans around them, but the Colts are letting their rookies be serious competitiors for roles on the team.