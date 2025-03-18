Colts Finish Among Best for Free Agency Additions
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most active teams in free agency so far, signing seven outside names. Below is a brief list of the players added to the Colts' roster ranks:
-Charvarius Ward (cornerback)
-Camryn Bynum (safety)
-Daniel Jones (quarterback)
-Khalil Herbert (running back)
-Corey Ballentine (cornerback)
-Neville Gallimore (defensive tackle)
-Spencer Shrader (kicker)
Chris Ballard has shifted his narrative by attaining critical starters, solid depth players, and names to compete with the Colts' talents. Recently on X FanDuel's NFL analyst Blaiden Kirk posted his free agency grades for every NFL team.
The Colts ranked in a tie for second with a rock-solid B+ grade for their efforts.
Indianapolis had another sad finish last year at 8-9, and a nearly as-mediocre conclusion to 2023 at 9-8 in year one of Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson. This equates to an average mark of 17-17.
The Colts might have better success in 2025 following these signings. Charvarius Ward amplifies the cornerback room as a true CB1, Camryn Bynum is a strong addition at free safety opposite Nick Cross, and Daniel Jones will press Richardson to bring out the most qualified starter.
While the other signings are good, these three stand out the most and likely attribute greater than the rest to the B+ from Kirk. However, none will garner headlines more than Jones' deal. It's simple, all eyes will be on the quarterback duel between him and Richardson.
Everything rides on the success of Indianapolis in 2025, and it begins and ends with the quarterback. If Richardson can't get it done and Jones ends up starting, it might spell the end of the short Richardson era in Indianapolis.
However, the other signings on defense and Khalil Herbert can help Richardson succeed. There's nothing better for a young quarterback than a defense that gets stops and more weapons to utilize in Steichen's scheme. However, the expectations are high, and the pressure is mounting for a spot in the playoffs.
Kirk ranking Indy with a B+ grade makes sense and is well-deserved. But, it means nothing without season success and a berth in the postseason. These signings will be ones to watch as the Colts go full force into one of the most important junctures for Indianapolis in recent memory.
