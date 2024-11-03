Interesting Details on Joe Flacco’s Colts Contract Emerge
The Indianapolis Colts shocked many when they benched their 2023 fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson in favor of the veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Tonight, the Colts will face off against the 5-2 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium in a critical game to avoid falling below the .500 mark (4-4). Ahead of tonight's primetime tilt, intriguing details emerged on Flacco's contract with Indianapolis. Tom Pelissero released the information on X.
Per Spotrac, Flacco signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with Indianapolis during the 2024 offseason. However, as Pelissero details, Flacco's contract has several in-game and season-long incentives. One area of the contract that sticks out is the 'performance level' portion, stating: "If during the 2024 Regular Season, Player achieves the Offensive Playtime at one of the levels listed below, AND Club qualifies for the Playoffs during the 2024 League Year, THEN Club will pay Player only the corresponding amount listed below."
In short, it behooves Flacco to play his absolute best for Indianapolis. If they make the playoffs and he doesn't get benched, injured, etc., Flacco can make up to $1,000,000 in incentives through that portion of the contract, alone. Also, as Pelissero states in his post, Flacco has $100,00 incentives built into every win he gets during the 2024 regular season playing more than 50% of the snaps.
Flacco has seen plenty of primetime games throughout his 17-year career and will use that experience to help Indianapolis win a tough gridiron battle on the road. However, the Vikings have a defense renowned for constantly blitzing and creating chaos in opposing backfields, so Flacco will have his work cut out for him as he operates Shane Steichen's game plan in primetime.
