5 Keys to a Colts Victory Over Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts (4-4 overall, 1-3 divisional) are preparing for a difficult road game against the Minnesota Vikings (5-2), who are coming off back-to-back losses. With the Colts now dealing with the recent drama of Anthony Richardson getting benched in favor of veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco, the Vikings will be ready to bounce back against a wavering Indianapolis squad at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football. With week nine just around the corner, here are the five keys for Indianapolis to get a victory over the Vikings.
Limit Aaron Jones' Impact
Since joining the Vikings, running back Aaron Jones has had a great 2024 season with his new team. Under head coach Kevin O'Connell, Jones has been effective on the ground and through the air to help quarterback Sam Darnold with easy completions. Throughout seven games this year, Jones heads the ground attack with 501 rushing yards on 104 carries (4.8 average) and two scores. He's also been a serviceable receiver, behind just star pass-catcher Justin Jefferson in catches with 22, plus another score through the air.
Colts' linebackers Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed must contain Jones from getting simple, quick throws his way. While he isn't destroying opposing defenses as a receiving threat, he's still capable of helping his QB develop a rhythm with safe tosses. Outside of Jefferson and Jones, Darnold hasn't gone to many other weapons, with this duo handling 63 of his 127 completions. If the Colts linebackers can keep Jones sub-par as a receiver, it all falls on Jefferson to take the game over.
Don't Allow Justin Jefferson to Dominate
Speaking of Jefferson, not allowing him to completely embarrass a secondary is far easier said than done. Even with the rest of Minnesota's playmakers in the receiving game being a bit underwhelming, Jefferson still wins time and time again for big plays and touchdowns. Jefferson has 41 catches on 60 targets (68.3%), 646 receiving yards (15.8 average), and 5 TDs.
Given that Jefferson lines up on the outside and slot, nearly every Colts cornerback will get time with Jefferson in coverage. It will be paramount for Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, and Samuel Womack III to limit the impact Jefferson will have. Regardless of how one-sided the target share is for Jefferson; he still makes defenses look awful if they aren't prepared and Indianapolis doesn't want to be caught that way on primetime.
Josh Downs Needs to Be Heavily Targeted
The Vikings' defense is incredibly aggressive under coordinator Brian Flores. Given that Flacco won't be mobile enough to outrun the pressure or blitzes that get penetration, quick-win throws will be king moving the ball down the field for Shane Steichen. While Michael Pittman Jr. is arguably the best overall pass-catcher and Alec Pierce is the most explosive, Josh Downs has been the most consistent and easiest to hit with quick throws; he also leads Indy in catches (32).
The Vikings boast 24 team sacks, but one of the most underwhelming pass defenses (30th-263 yards allowed per game) this is a perfect opportunity for Downs to shine. Coming off another strong performance in 2024 against the Houston Texans where he caught 4 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, Downs will be counted on as the quick-win option for Flacco to help alleviate the constant pressure from Flores' defense.
Account for Vikings Linebackers
The Vikings might not be the best at pass defense, but they're brutalizing in run stoppage (third in the NFL-83.9 yards allowed per game). While new addition Jonathan Greenard has played great with 5 sacks, this entry accounts for linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Pat Jones II. Along with Greenard, Van Ginkel and Jones have 5 sacks from the linebacker position. This spells a potentially tough game for Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, especially since Flacco isn't the mobile passer like Richardson.
Flores has his linebacking corps playing great football, but Van Ginkel may be the most impressive. Van Ginkel also has 33 tackles (8 for loss), 3 passes defended, 2 interceptions, and 2 defensive touchdowns. The Colts' offense must account for Van Ginkel in both the pass and run scheme or risk this defensive machine forcing disruptions and turnovers.
Joe Flacco
After Richardson was benched, all eyes will be on Flacco underneath the national spotlight on Sunday Night Football. The veteran has had a good season when he's taken the field, putting up 71/108 completions for 716 passing yards, 7 TDs to 1 interception. Flacco isn't mobile and typically doesn't use his powerful arm to push the ball downfield unless there's a clear opportunity, but he's a great asset for an aggressive defense given his experience.
The Colts offensive line might be without starting left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion), which means rookie Matt Goncalves would be the next man up in that situation. If the Colts hope to win this game, they must protect Flacco in the pocket so the former Super Bowl champion can operate the offense comfortably. Can Flacco overcome the quarterback drama following Indy to Minnesota? If the Colts want to get through this tough stretch of their schedule with a decent record, they must take this game on the road with Flacco at the helm.
