Colts Floated in Stunning Trade for Impact Player
The Indianapolis Colts rely on defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to make big plays and provide a big-time anchor in the trenches. However, what if the Colts were to trade the three-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro?
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski put together a wild three-team trade that involves the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, and Colts. For Indianapolis, they lose Buckner to the Falcons but acquire the four-time Pro Bowler and 2025 sack leader, Trey Hendrickson.
The production that Buckner provides on the interior would be sorely missed, but attaining the otherworldly services of Hendrickson can't be denied. The biggest question is, what will Indy's defensive line look like without Buckner in the middle with Grover Stewart?
Regardless, Hendrickson's hypothetical impact with the Colts might be affected without Buckner, but it's difficult to say given the implications of the trade. However, Hendrickson has been wreaking havoc on offensive lines since joining the Bengals and shows zero signs of stopping.
From 2021 to 2024, Hendrickson has recorded four consecutive Pro Bowls and 57.0 sacks. He has also accumulated 35 of those sacks in the last two seasons, leading the NFL last year with 17.5. Indy's defense lacked sacks and pressures last year, so Hendrickson is a talent that immediately changes that narrative, giving the Colts' defense the best chance to shine in the defensive trenches.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The allure of Hendrickson to the Colts is without question due to his ties to Indy's new defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo. Anarumo took over as Cincy's defensive coach in 2019 and helped put the stop troops on a better track.
Once Hendrickson joined the fray in 2021, Anarumo's scheme seemed to bring out the utmost in the former New Orleans Saints pass-rusher. Would Anarumo be able to re-harness that connection with the Colts that he and Hendrickson did in the AFC North? Hard to say, but the potential that Hendrickson has is undeniable.
Without Buckner, Indy's interior defensive line would need another starter alongside Stewart, but the next man up is likely a downgrade from the Oregon alum. As for the defensive ends, adding Hendrickson gives the Colts one of the most vaunted in the league.
Hendrickson, Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Samson Ebukam form a seriously talented edge group for Anarumo to work with in his first season. Is there a chance that trading for Hendrickson can help replace the massive void Buckner would leave behind?
Indianapolis hasn't had a truly dominant edge rusher in years, but adding a name like Hendrickson would change that right away. It's a wild scenario for a three-team trade, so don't think this happens. But, Hendrickson and the Bengals have had a tumultuous time trying to find a deal to keep him in Cincinnati.
This has opened the door for numerous teams to express interest in Hendrickson and attempt to execute a deal to add him to their defense. Keep an eye on the development of Hendrickson, as the Colts make too much sense as a destination given his ties to his former defensive coach, Anarumo.
Recommended Articles