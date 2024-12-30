Former Colts Defenders Voice Frustration with Loss vs Giants
The Indianapolis Colts suffered a brutal, playoff-crushing loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. After allowing the paltry Giants to hang a season-high 45 points on their defense, the Colts have received ire from the media, analysts, and even former players. Two names in particular stand out are former Colts cornerbacks Marlin Jackson and Darius Butler.
Jackson voiced incredible frustration on WISH TV 8 news, expressing his feelings about Indianapolis' loss in a game they had to win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
"You still are playing for pride in the fact that you are in the National Football League, and that you have a resume' each and every week where you have to put it on tape. And that right there today is not what anyone wants to see on tape." Jackson continued by saying "a poor effort all the way around."
The Colts offense had its woes with Joe Flacco under center, but it wasn't the main problem. Gus Bradley's defense allowed New York to accumulate 389 total yards and a struggling Drew Lock to shine with 17/23 completions for 309 passing yards and five total touchdowns (four passing).
Given how the Giants were a two-win team heading into this game, the Colts had everything in front of them to get a critical road victory at MetLife but fumbled the chance to fight for a postseason spot. Jackson went on.
"Defensively, putrid. I am disappointed as an analyst and as a former Indianapolis Colt, with the effort that we saw today with so much opportunity on the line. These players should be ashamed of themselves representing the Indianapolis Colts and this city and this organization because that is not the standard in which we play with at the Indianapolis Colts."
As for Butler, he broke down how disappointing the loss was for Indianapolis and dove into detail about his thoughts on the organization on the Pat McAfee Show.
Butler and Jackson played plenty of games for Indianapolis during their respective tenures, so these comments hold a lot of weight. Indy's franchise looks confused and lost about the future of the team, which gives plenty of worry to fans, who are justifiably upset with one game left on a lost season.
The Colts have far more questions than answers after falling to 7-9 and losing out on any playoff shot to the NFL's worst squad. Shane Steichen's team is in shambles and the future is very much in doubt after a disgusting showing. If there isn't some kind of change after the Week 18 finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the issues may continue into 2025.
The word 'tumultuous' is a perfect description of Indy's current state as a franchise. We'll see if the Colts can rally and finish the season with a victory at Lucas Oil Stadium with Anthony Richardson at quarterback this time, or if they'll conclude a rocky year with two straight losses and nearly no answers to the issues that linger.
