Colts Keep Former First-Rounder, Sign Defensive Force
The Indianapolis Colts have begun shoring up their practice squad after making several cuts to get to their initial 53-man roster. Indianapolis has signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and defensive tackle Tim Smith to its practice squad.
Treadwell has been with Indianapolis since July 24th of 2024, and has never raised above the practice squad or preseason football games. However, he's been consistent, reliable, and gives Indy's defense consistent looks.
As has been the case with Treadwell before, he shone during the preseason, especially against the Cincinnati Bengals in the finale, catching six passes for 116 yards, including a massive 59-yard score from quarterback Riley Leonard.
Treadwell has the respect of the Colts coaching staff, and as long as he's available, the squad will likely always try to reserve a spot for him on the practice squad, however they can. Through Treadwell's nine years, he's caught 111 passes for 1,242 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Next, Indy decided to retain one of their 2025 NFL sixth-round picks; Alabama's defensive tackle, Smith. The former Crimson Tide disruptor had moments during training camp and the preseason, but ended up off the roster in favor of Eric Johnson II.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Smith showed out most against the Green Bay Packers during the second preseason game, displaying his raw power and ability to disrupt opposing ground games. Smith can be a valuable asset to the practice squad and will make the Colts' interior offensive line work hard to quell him.
The practice squad isn't the most entertaining aspect for any NFL team, but it is completely necessary to help the official squad prepare to the highest degree to go into gameday as ready as possible.
Not to mention, names like Treadwell and Smith must always be at the ready in the event roster takes too many injuries. If that happens, they might need to be called up to the active roster to be relied upon for meaningful snaps. While it's great that Treadwell and Smith found spots on the team, the Colts hope they don't have to bring them up past that point.
Indianapolis is a mere 10 days away from its Week 1 home opener against the Miami Dolphins, with plenty on the line right out of the gate for Shane Steichen and Co.