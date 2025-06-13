Former Colts Highlighted on Unique Free Agent Collection
The Indianapolis Colts had a very effective free agency by securing prominent names like cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Camryn Bynum, and a depth running back in Khalil Herbert. This was much needed, especially for Lou Anarumo's new defense.
It took tough decisions not to re-sign certain names who have been with the organization, whether for multiple seasons or a short time. In a piece from Bleacher Report, three former Colts make the list of what a team of remaining NFL free agents may look like.
Defensive tackles Taven Bryan and Raekwon Davis make the ranks, and so does long-time Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
Starting with Bryan, the former first-round pick didn't pan out well during his two seasons with the Colts, but was never expected to make a massive impact. Bryan achieved only 3.0 sacks, 42 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and a fumble forced.
Bryan will look for his next suitor as a depth defensive tackle for the next set of stop troops.
Next up is fellow defensive tackle Davis, who was signed to a two-year, $14 million deal. However, it didn't work out at all, and in the worst possible way. Davis was a liability in the run game, as indicated by his 38.1 Pro Football Focus grade.
Davis was ineffective and only grabbed 15 tackles. Indianapolis cut Davis to save cap space and has since then drafted Tim Smith and signed Neville Gallimore.
Blackmon has been with the Colts for all five seasons of his NFL career and has played great football at times. But the Utah alum has battled injuries off and on, which has led to a bit of a dry market for the veteran.
Blackmon has had a solid career, accumulating 300 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 picks, and 21 passes defended. The big knock on Blackmon's 2024 season was his high missed tackle numbers, which added up to 15 (161st out of 171 eligible safeties).
The Colts likely aren't retaining any of these three players, but Blackmon has the best chance if he falls through the cracks like last year. When that occurred the Colts scooped up Blackmon on a cheap one-year deal.
Perhaps Blackmon will wear the horseshoe again and provide great depth for a safety position that needs it.