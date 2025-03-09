Former Pro Bowler Can Be Good Addition for Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have multitudes of roster needs heading into 2025 free agency. One area where Indianapolis can use more firepower is in the offensive backfield with Jonathan Taylor.
Several free agents can fit the bill for Shane Steichen's offense, as names like Raheem Mostert, Jamaal Williams, and Gus Edwards can qualify, another sticks out most to Pro Football Focus.
According to Nathan Jahnke, Kansas City Chiefs back and former Pro Bowler Kareem Hunt is the talent that slots into Indy's backfield. Here's the breakdown on Hunt with the Colts.
The Colts need a more dependable backup behind Jonathan Taylor, and Hunt would give them an experienced running back they could trust if Taylor needs to miss a few games.- Nathan Jahnke | Pro Football Focus
Plenty can get behind this type of signing. The 2025 NFL draft is littered with talented running backs, but to lean on a rookie to help Taylor might be a bad move. It's expected the Colts will add to their backfield through the draft, but it is smart to have a possible three-headed approach.
Taylor will always dominate the carries, as he operates best and at his most efficient with ample opportunities. However, Taylor was taking on too much of a workload near the end of 2024, indicative of how low Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson were to back up the former First Team All-Pro.
Hunt provides a stable floor and can catch from the backfield when needed. He also has a nose for the endzone, scoring seven times in 2024 on 200 carries with the Chiefs.
There's always room for more offensive weaponry and given the Colts' offense will operate with Anthony Richardson's running ability. Tack on that Taylor is a workhorse back; Hunt's hypothetical addition is logical.
He's not going to cost much of Indy's $41,084,247 cap space, which was increased once the franchise parted ways with defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, freeing up over $6 million. Can Indianapolis use these available funds to sign a veteran like Hunt? There are worse things they could do with that money than add to the backfield.
While other areas need free agency deals like cornerback, safety, and defensive interior, helping retain as much of Taylor's prime as possible is highly important. Indianapolis is going to address this issue, it's just a matter of if they do it through free agency, the draft, for both.
