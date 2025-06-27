Former Colts QB Potentially Nearing Retirement
The Indianapolis Colts have had a rough quarterback situation since Andrew Luck's retirement in 2019. Names like Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz were bridge quarterbacks and still couldn't solve the signal-caller problem for Indy.
After drafting Anthony Richardson with the hopes that the athletic field general would end this carousel, but it hasn't been the case. The Colts signed Daniel Jones to a one-year deal, and the former New York Giants QB is currently winning the duel.
That's this year, but last year, veteran Joe Flacco was the backup who started six games in relief of an injured Richardson. Flacco did what he could for Shane Steichen, but the former Super Bowl XLVII MVP is past his prime and immobile.
Now, he's close to the end of his NFL run. CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan discussed this in a piece detailing 10 stars who are potentially in their last season.
Flacco fought to command the offense in the Circle City, finishing with 162/248 completions for 1,761 passing yards, 12 touchdowns to seven picks. Flacco was more efficient than Richardson as a passer, but concluded with a 2-4 record as a starter.
Flacco's services for Indy ended in the meaningless Week 18 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran leader has quite an impressive NFL career, but has never logged a Pro Bowl nomination in his time.
Through 17 years, five teams, a Super Bowl championship, MVP award, Comeback Player of the Year Award, and plenty of trips to the playoffs, Flacco has done the following heading into 2025 through 191 starts:
-4,166 completions
-45,697 passing yards
-257 passing touchdowns / 162 interceptions
-105 wins / 86 losses
Flacco now resides with the Cleveland Browns, with whom he played with in 2023 and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. However, he's nearing retirement after so many years. The 40-year-old is still a valuable backup-level QB, and he'll start for the Browns as a band-aid solution while they figure out their next quarterback.
Flacco was a footnote in Indy's recent QB drama, but he displayed how much of an issue it's been for the Colts. Now, it's all about the battle between Richardson and Jones, with the future of the franchise hanging in the balance.
