Colts Have Possible Front-Runner in QB Battle
The Indianapolis Colts are in a tough spot at the most valuable position in the NFL: quarterback. To push further, the Colts have to make a tough decision down the road on whether Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones will win the starter designation.
While Richardson has the talent, potential, athleticism, and fit for Shane Steichen's scheme, Jones is believed to be the front-runner, while Richardson has missed a large portion of his offseason ahead of training camp on July 22nd.
In brief, if Jones beats out Richardson to start Week 1 and holds the starting gig, the former Florida Gators fourth-overall draft selection may be at the end of the road to lead the Colts franchise.
This, of course, isn't what the Colts want, as they invested heavily in what Richardson could accomplish despite the lack of experience in college.
Jones wanted to come to Indianapolis because he felt it was a destination that gave him the clearest path to start for an offense again, and so far, he's leading the dance.
Jones has taken advantage of Richardson being sidelined due to shoulder soreness in his throwing arm, and Mason Cameron at Pro Football Focus thinks the former New York Giant has emerged as a 'favorite to win the starting job.'
"Inconsistency and injuries have left Anthony Richardson trailing in the Colts’ quarterback competition heading into training camp, and a recent setback with his shoulder could further hinder his chances. With Richardson sidelined, Daniel Jones is reportedly emerging as the early favorite to win the starting job."
Jones has had the reps as QB1 and has learned the offense well enough to look good during the offseason thus far. Jones might not have the unreal ceiling of Richardson, but he possesses a much more secure floor with the chance to look better than ever in Steichen's scheme.
Jones can take care of the football, and if he operates efficiently within Steichen's plans, he can have a bounce-back year. Jones has a great receiving corps and is in an offense that emphasizes the ground game with running back Jonathan Taylor, giving him the best shot at elevating his QB play from recent years.
Jones can also run the football, showcased by his career line of 2,179 ground yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.
Cameron also points out that Jones can work within the game plan and put his best foot forward.
"While Jones faced his share of criticism during his time in New York, he demonstrated competence when operating within structure. Before being benched and ultimately released last season, he earned an 83.2 PFF passing grade when kept clean — a sign that he can succeed in the right system."
Jones has had a rollercoaster career, resulting in a 24-44-1 record as a starter, but 2022 was a campaign that showed Jones' capabilities when running a system well. That year Jones helped lead the Giants to the playoffs, even securing a Wild Card victory.
Jones didn't light the world on fire that year, but he was cleaner than ever, threw 15 touchdowns, scored seven more with his feet, and only surrendered five picks (lowest of career). He also didn't have the weapons in New York that he has with the Colts.
Fans might not want to hear that Jones is the leader to start under center, but that's the reality. Richardson has struggled on the field, but that's not the biggest problem; it's his propensity to succumb to injuries.
Jones will continue to close in on the QB1 designation, especially if Richardson experiences more injuries. Jones can have a career resurgence with the Colts and appears to be doing well so far since he was signed.
