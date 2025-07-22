Former Colts Quarterback Retires with Chargers
The last time the Indianapolis Colts made the playoffs was in 2020 under the leadership of long-time franchise rival Philip Rivers. The veteran member of the Los Angeles Chargers was great for Indy in his final NFL season when they needed it most, but he only played one year in the Circle City.
Rivers retired in 2021, but now gets to do so with the team that made him famous, and infamous to Colts fans.
Rivers played impressively with Indianapolis despite being 39 years old and immobile, he was as crafty as they come from the pocket, stringing together 11 wins and 24 TD passes. In his playoff appearance with Indy, he threw two touchdowns and for 309 yards.
Rivers was the last solution the Colts had at field general. While he only had a solo campaign with Indy, he operated then-head coach Frank Reich's offense smoothly, and like an NFL great.
Outside of his time with the Colts, Rivers notched a fantastic career and plenty of success, working alongside Hall of Famers Antonio Gates (tight end) and LaDainian Tomlinson (running back) during his 16 years with the Chargers. Along with these illustrious names and 16 years with the Chargers, he also had a career win-loss record of 134-106.
Rivers might have a hard time finding his name etched in Canton, but his career was legendary. The 2000s were marked by his offense from the West Coast, which consistently frustrated the Colts and former Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.
Rivers didn't play long in Indianapolis, but fans remember his service vividly, especially considering that the veteran was the last quarterback leading the squad to the playoffs.
Indy is approaching their 2025 training camp, with a rough situation at QB featuring Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones competing for the starting role. We'll see if either of these names can live up to what Rivers last did for Indy in 2020, but with an AFC South title to pair.
