Former Colts Running Back a Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts needed depth at running back in 2023 while superstar Jonathan Taylor was rehabbing an ankle injury. This was handled by Zack Moss, who was traded the year before from the Buffalo Bills to the Colts for then-RB Nyheim Hines.
After a strong 2023 campaign with the Colts, Moss was allowed to walk in free agency and was subsequently signed by the Cincinnati Bengals. After sustaining injuries that limited him to just eight games (six starts) in 2024, the Bengals decided it was best to release the veteran.
Moss' time with the Bengals wasn't electric, attempting just 74 carries for 242 rushing yards (3.3 average) and three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving). Now, Moss finds himself looking for his next destination.
The question is, should the Colts re-sign him?
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Moss' run with the Colts was the best stretch of his five-year NFL career. In 22 games with Indy, he tallied 259 carries for an efficient 1,159 rushing yards (4.5 yards per carry) and eight all-purpose scores.
Moss was on an absolute tear in 2023 until Taylor returned to take over the starting snaps. Moss finished the campaign with a career-best 794 rushing yards on 183 attempts for five scores on the ground and 43 first downs.
Currently, Indy's prominent backs include Taylor, Khalil Herbert, and rookie DJ Giddens. Behind them are Tyler Goodson and Salvon Ahmed, making this running back group crowded. However, if Moss can limit his injuries in 2025 and be as efficient as his 2023 run, perhaps the Colts could be a suitor.
Keep an eye on Moss and a possible Colts reunion, but don't expect it. Indianapolis has seemingly put together the committee around Taylor they want, especially after the signing of Herbert and drafting of Giddens.
Indianapolis needs all the weapons possible to get the offense to operate strongly, so adding Moss might help that cause. On the off chance he's re-signed, it might spell fewer snaps for Herbert, or an outright cut/practice squad relegation.
Recommended Articles