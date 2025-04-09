Four Running Back Prospects Who Match Colts' Needs
The Indianapolis Colts possess one of the most dominant running backs in the league in two-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor. The former All-Pro did get help when Indy signed Khalil Herbert, but there's nothing wrong with another running back to form a trifecta in the backfield.
In an ESPN piece highlighting the top running backs in the upcoming draft based on BackCAST from Aaron Schatz, there are four potential fits for what Indianapolis may want to add through the draft with Taylor and Herbert. For readers, below is the description of BackCAST.
"It projects running back success based on statistics that have correlated with success in the past. Historically, a college running back who has a good size-speed combination, had a high average yards per carry and represented a large percentage of his college team's running attack is more likely to succeed at the NFL level."
Starting from the ninth spot and heading toward first, here are four running backs on the list that could end up in a Colts jersey to operate in Shane Steichen's offense.
#7 | R.J. Harvey
UCF's R.J. Harvey is a strong candidate to provide a change-of-pace back for Indy's offense. In 2023 and 2024, Harvey looked great for the Golden Knights, tallying the below numbers:
-2023 | 226 attempts, 1,416 rushing yards, 16 rushing TDs - 19 catches, 238 receiving yards, 1 TD
-2024 | 232 attempts, 1,577 rushing yards, 22 rushing TDs - 20 catches, 267 receiving yards, 3 TDs
Harvey has the skills to elevate Indy's ground attack while providing another wrinkle in Steichen's offense. Quarterback Anthony Richardson also needs all the help he can get, so adding more to the rushing game plan can assist in making that happen, given the expected heavy run scheme.
#6 | Ollie Gordon II
Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II fits the mold of an all-around back who brings the pain with his running style. 2023 was a revelation for Gordon, adding up 1,732 rushing yards on 285 attempts and 21 ground scores.
While he took a step back with his stats in 2024, he's still a big-time red-zone threat who punches in touchdowns with force. He can also haul in catches and provide a stable receiving back for Richardson.
Gordon does many things well, and while he isn't a burner at running back, he doesn't need to be. His abilities lie in strong running and a nose for the end zone, all qualities Indy can use in a third prominent RB.
#5 | Damien Martinez
Miami's Damien Martinez is a brutalizing runner who has a 'never say die' attitude with the pigskin in his possession. While he offers little as a receiving back, he might become what Indianapolis wanted Trey Sermon to be.
Martinez had another solid year in 2024, with 1,002 rushing yards on 159 carries for an average of 6.3 yards per carry. He also recorded a career best 10 touchdowns. For his career, he played 38 games and put up 3,169 rushing yards, 26 scores, and a 6.2 yards per carry average.
If Indy snags Martinez, they're getting a short-yardage threat with positive upside and an ability to grind out tough yardage when it matters most.
#3 | Cam Skattebo
Arguably the most versatile running back on this list, Arizona State's Cam Skattebo is a big playmaker who can play third-down back with the best of them. In 2024, he showcased his diverse style with 293 carries for 1,711 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores.
What stands out most for Skattebo is his 45 catches for 605 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Skattebo can be a serious issue for a defense to gameplan for, especially if he works with Taylor. Skattebo might not be there when the Colts would realistically try to draft him, but if he somehow falls or the Colts can't resist, it might be impossible for Chris Ballard to pass up such a unique talent.
Taylor, Herbert, and Skattebo in the backfield with Richardson as the quarterback is an enticing approach. If that combination comes to fruition, it might present one of the best running attacks the league has to offer.
