Colts Mock Draft Roundup: Two Names Dominate This Week
We're in the home stretch, with just 18 days until the 2025 NFL Draft commences.
The Indianapolis Colts are slated to select 14th overall, which should open up a world of possibilities. However, there are still a few names that have dominated the conversation. In the last week, we've seen two in particular show up time and again, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren and Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.
TE TYLER WARREN, PENN STATE (4)
"I would love to go in a different direction with a roster that feels in need of a truly bold shakeup (drafting ?!), but the Colts could use a big target at tight end with the mindset to fit in as a run blocker. Warren is a safe pick, but he's not a lock here." -- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
"The Colts have not had a tight end reach 500 receiving yards in a single season since 2018, and none of their tight ends reached even 200 last season. So it's safe to say Indy needs to beef up that position. Enter Warren, who crossed the 200-yard threshold on the ground and had 700 of his 1,233 receiving yards come after the catch last season. He chews up extra yardage with a combination of power, tenacity and quickness that is tough to imagine from a player of his 6-foot-6, 256-pound size."
2-round mock draft -- Rd 2: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA -- Field Yates, ESPN.com
"Warren to the Colts is one of the most-mocked pairings on the entire internet for a reason: it just makes sense. The Colts have needed a big-time tight end for a few years now and struck out trying to get Brock Bowers last year. Warren is largely considered the best tight end in the draft (or at least the most complete at the highest level), and he may make it to where the Colts sit at No. 14."
7-round mock draft -- Rd 2: OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota | Rd 3: RB Damien Martinez, Miami | Rd 4: IOL Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas | Rd 5: S Craig Woodson, California | Rd 6: LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame | Rd 7: DE Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly -- Jake Arthur, Horseshoe Huddle
"A year after the Colts tried their best to trade up for Brock Bowers, they get their blue chip tight end in Tyler Warren. The 2024 John Mackey Award winner is a force in the passing game who can play in line and impact the running game with his blocking prowess. Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned at the combine that the Colts would love to have a tight end that can be multiple at the position and be able to affect the game on third down. Warren provides exactly that and would give Anthony Richardson a security blanket he can rely on over the middle of the field."
7-round mock draft -- Rd 2: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA | Rd 3: OT Wyatt Milum, West Virginia | Rd 4: DT C.J. West, Indiana | Rd 4 (via trade): RB R.J. Harvey Jr., UCF | Rd 5: OT Chase Lundt, UConn | Rd 6: DE Tyler Batty, BYU | Rd 7: S Dan Jackson, Georgia -- Andrew Moore, Horseshoe Huddle
LB JIHAAD CAMPBELL, ALABAMA (3)
"Zaire Franklin operates in the middle of the Colts defense, which means Campbell can use his athleticism to make plays as a pass rusher, in coverage and when tracking down run plays to the outside."
5-round mock draft -- Rd 2: DE Jordan Burch, Oregon | Rd 3: TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami | Rd 4: IOL Dylan Fairchild, Georgia | Rd 5: RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn -- Chad Reuter, NFL.com
"The Colts have needs at edge rusher and inside linebacker. Campbell can play both positions after moving from edge rusher to linebacker because of the logjam of pass rushers at Alabama. He’s comfortable going back and forth with the two positions during games, which could make him an intriguing chess piece for new Indianapolis defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. " -- Gilberto Manzano, The MMQB
"The Colts did not have a single tight end last year who compiled either 200 receiving yards or at least a 60.0 PFF receiving grade. Loveland’s 90.8 PFF receiving grade across the past two seasons ranked fourth in the FBS. His ability to win from anywhere in the formation is unique, and his recovery from a shoulder injury should reenergize him as a blocker." -- Dalton Wasserman, Pro Football Focus
IOL TYLER BOOKER, ALABAMA
"This pick would be a massive shock to a majority of Colts' fans, especially to those who keep an eye on the type of athletes that Chris Ballard typically covets. Booker would be among the worst athletes that Ballard has ever selected and easily the highest he has ever taken first. While all of that does work against the Colts taking him here at pick 19, Ballard has gone against the grain in the past."
7-round mock draft -- Rd 2: TE Mason Taylor, LSU Rd 3: IDL Ty Hamilton, Ohio State | Rd 3 (via trade): LB Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia | Rd 5: QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame | Rd 6: RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech | Rd 7: S Dean Clark, Fresno State -- Zach Hicks, Horseshoe Huddle