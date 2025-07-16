Colts Land Next Franchise QB in Ultimate 2026 Draft
The Indianapolis Colts wanted to halt the never-ending quarterback carousel heading into the 2023 draft. This was following a horrific 4-12-1 season that included the mid-season firing of Frank Reich in favor of former Colts center, Jeff Saturday, who took over in the interim.
They chose to select Anthony Richardson with the fourth-overall pick, a raw, but insanely talented field general with potential so high it couldn't be seen with the naked eye.
But he's looked the opposite of that talent. Instead, appearing confused, vastly inexperienced with flammable accuracy issues, bad decision-making, and a tendency to be sidelined with injuries.
It's not to destroy the young man, but it's the grim reality of the NFL, which drastically lacks patience with young QBs. In short, if Richardson doesn't beat out Daniel Jones for the starting position, his time in Indy is over.
However, a question must be asked: What happens if Richardson tanks AND Jones looks like he did with the New York Giants? The answer is clear: draft a new QB in 2026.
Who might Indy draft in this scenario? Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has Colts tight end Tyler Warren's teammate, Drew Allar, getting the nod. Sobleski starts with Richardson and Jones.
"Anthony Richardson is entering a critical year, which is why it's unfortunate that he's dealing with a shoulder problem again. The Colts may be saved if Daniel Jones experiences a Sam Darnold-like resurgence. Clearly, expectations aren't high for either quarterback."
Sobleski gets concise with Allar and the Colts to finish, stating, "So, the Colts do what's necessary and reset. In this case, the organization does so with Penn State's Drew Allar."
It's easy to understand why this position is so important for Indianapolis. Yes, every team needs a true starting quarterback, but the urgency for better play for the Colts is paramount. The Colts have to get an answer here with so much on the line.
However, in this scenario, it doesn't happen, prompting Indy to take Allar to pair with their tight end Warren.
Allar helped lead the Nittany Lions to a Fiesta Bowl victory over the Boise State Broncos (31-14) to get to fight the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and current Colts QB, Riley Leonard, leading to a close 27-24 loss in the Orange Bowl round.
Allar has ultra-efficient metrics through his three years with the Nittany Lions. He's tallied 53 TD throws to just 10 picks. He was also accurate in 2024, completing 66.5 percent of his 394 passes. Allar is an interesting selection, but re-pairing him with Warren could be deadly in the long term.
Allar isn't an elite runner at QB, but serviceable in Shane Steichen's offense. Allar has 560 rushing yards throughout his three-year career, and 302 of those came from the 2024 season. He's also paired 11 rushing scores with the above success.
If the Colts select Allar, it means the floor fell out from under their current quarterback pair. It also means Richardson is an all-time bust while Jones is a career backup, and the Colts are trusting a young talent to become the next franchise leader.
Now, in the current season, the Colts definitely want Richardson to erupt in 2025 and become the man they drafted him to be. However, Jones is in the lead and has more advantages, especially given Richardson's injury issues.
It's hard to admit, but the Colts may need to draft a player like Allar in 2026.
