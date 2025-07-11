Colts' Anthony Richardson Named 'Biggest Bust' Candidate
The word 'bust' isn't what any NFL team wants to hear about a first-round selection, especially if it's a QB that is supposed to be the answer for the future. For the Indianapolis Colts, this scenario is a potential reality.
Anthony Richardson was the fourth-overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft and looked to be the incredible, athletic field general that head coach Shane Steichen needed to operate his offense. Not to mention the phenomenal arm to push defenses down the field.
However, many were skeptical about the lack of experience, mechanical issues, and injury history that followed Richardson into the NFL. Looking back, it appears that the detractors may have been right in the majority.
It's not over for Richardson, but after playing just 15 of 34 games and accumulating more interceptions thrown than touchdowns (13 picks to 11 scores), the Florida product is getting closer to oblivion than prominence.
Kristopher Knox at Bleacher Report doesn't hold back, claiming Richardson is most likely to be the 'biggest bust' for the Colts in 2025.
"The Indianapolis Colts used the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft on quarterback Anthony Richardson, and they may already be prepared to turn the page on the Florida product."
Knox finishes by saying "Unless Richardson cleanly beats out Jones for the starting job and then makes a massive jump in efficiency (67.8 career QB rating), he's likely to cement his bust status this season."
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis felt Richardson desperately needed competition, so they signed Daniel Jones. While it's not necessarily a wild happenstance to sign another potential starter, Jones was given a hefty amount for one year of his services, sitting at $14 million.
The bad news for Richardson is he didn't just have a brutal sophomore season, but he's also dealing with more injuries during the offseason. He'll be ready for training camp, but is already behind Jones as the starting field general.
If Richardson can't beat out Jones for the starting position, or wins the gig and struggles like last year, it might be over for Richardson in the Circle City. Indianapolis has no more time to wait on Richardson, unfortunately.
Steichen and Chris Ballard's jobs are on the line, and potentially others on the coaching staff, if the Colts can't make the playoffs or win the AFC South. This means that Indy will go with the best quarterback for the job, otherwise they wouldn't have signed Jones as a big insurance policy.
It's simple, yet a bit sad: if Richardson can't get it done this year, he could be one of the biggest busts in recent memory. His rawness, injury history, and failed expectations to this point all factor into the tag that nobody wants to hear.
Richardson still has a small amount of time to prove he's the guy for the job in Indy, so keep a close eye on the youngster, as he's facing more pressure than ever. If he answers the bell, it might also be one of the biggest comebacks seen in some time.
Recommended Articles