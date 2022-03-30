Colts Free Agency Top-20 Big Board: Best of the Rest

With most of the NFL free agency noise behind us, here are some of the top-fitting available players that make sense for the Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts have only signed one outside player since the new league year began but their offseason has been anything but quiet.

They re-signed three of their own free agents as well as upgraded two of the most important positions, quarterback and pass rusher, by trading for Matt Ryan and Yannick Ngakoue, respectively.

Now sitting with $21.8 million in salary-cap space, the Colts can still make some moves. However, they might first restructure some existing contracts in order to make even more room if the team does decide to get more active in the free-agent market. They've already done so with Ryan since acquiring him.

Before we continue, here is a quick look at the Colts' in-house free agents that are still on the market, sorted by the amount of playing time they saw in 2021:

Unrestricted Free Agents: OT Eric Fisher, CB Xavier Rhodes, S Andrew Sendejo, G Chris Reed, WR T.Y. Hilton, OT Julién Davenport, ED Kemoko Turay, ED Isaac Rochell, K Michael Badgley, CB T.J. Carrie, S Jahleel Addae, DT Antwaun Woods, RB Marlon Mack, LB Matthew Adams, OT Sam Tevi, QB Brett Hundley, S D.J. Swearinger, CB Brian Poole

The Colts always have their fingers on the pulse of the market that their own players are commanding, but there's still plenty they can do to upgrade their roster with some outside players.

Here are 20 of the top available options for the team to consider:

PLAYER POSITION '21 TEAM EXPLANATION Jordan Akins TE Texans With the retirement of Jack Doyle, the Colts could use another veteran tight end. We don't know what Kylen Granson will be able to handle in Year 2. Odell Beckham Jr. WR Rams This seems like an unlikely move for the Colts, but Beckham did take notice of their acquisition of Ryan. Coming off a Super Bowl ACL tear, OBJ's price may never be cheaper. Duane Brown OT Seahawks I don't love the idea of a 37-year-old left tackle but I also don't love what the Colts have at the position right now with the relatively unproven Matt Pryor and almost nobody else. Keelan Cole WR Jets Cole has been a sneaky-good receiver since entering the league in 2017, and although the Colts like the receivers they currently have, they lost more than they've gained at the position this offseason. Terrell Edmunds S Steelers As a full-time starter, Edmunds may be looking for a bigger role than what the Colts could provide but adding him in with Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis would give the Colts a very well-rounded safety trio that can keep things in front of them. DeShon Elliott S Ravens Elliott would be a great fit to mix in with Blackmon and Willis, even more so than Edmunds. He's got experience lining up all around the secondary and could give the Colts flexibility in sub-packages. Anthony Firkser TE Titans Firkser is a capable blocker and opportunistic receiver. He'd round out the Colts' tight end group and not necessarily threaten the playing time of Mo Alie-Cox or Granson. T.Y. Hilton WR Colts Hilton didn't gel well with former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz but it could be a totally different story with Ryan. Hilton could come cheap for a team like the Colts that needs a complementary veteran receiver. Melvin Ingram ED Chiefs The Colts traded for Ngakoue this offseason but there's no such thing as too much pass rush. There's been interest there before from the Colts for Ingram. Julio Jones WR Titans This is mostly just connecting dots between Ryan and Jones. He might still command an expensive deal, which would be off-putting given his injury history, but no quarterback knows Jones like Ryan does. Kevin King CB Packers King was a quality veteran corner for Green Bay last year, and that's what the Colts need. With his size (6'3", 200), he's a fit for a Gus Bradley corner. Jarvis Landry WR Browns This is yet another veteran receiver. After losing Zach Pascal in free agency, the Colts need a reliable slot receiver. Landry may not be explosive but he knows how to catch and move the chains. Tyrann Mathieu DB Chiefs This is starting to pick up smoke. Mathieu can line up just about anywhere in the secondary depending on matchup and would be a huge addition to line up next to smart, versatile guys Blackmon and Kenny Moore II. Bobby McCain DB Commanders McCain has extensive experience at corner, slot, and safety and could be moved around wherever necessary in a Colts secondary that could use more versatility. Steven Nelson CB Eagles Another experienced outside corner who's played good football and may not command a hefty contract. Chris Reed G Colts The Colts know what Reed can do to fill their right guard spot. Danny Pinter is a good in-house option but adding Reed allows the Colts to have the interior line depth they need. Taylor Stallworth DT Colts Stallworth was a key rotational piece for the Colts' D-line the last two years, totaling 3.5 sacks and 5 tackles for loss so it's surprising that they didn't offer a restricted free agent deal. He could still come back, however, which would be a nice idea considering the Colts haven't adequately replaced him yet. Jaquiski Tartt S 49ers The last safety on the list, Tartt is a solid player that could be used alongside Blackmon and Willis, plus provide depth in the instance either miss time. Tartt himself has struggled to stay healthy, never having played a full season in seven years. Indy could be an ideal situation, providing him enough snaps to stay active without needing him to play 900-plus reps. Kemoko Turay ED Colts Turay might be heading out the door and has a visit lined up with the Falcons, but he'd be a good fit for the Colts' LEO role behind Yannick Ngakoue. He's coming off of a career year so why shouldn't the Colts be the ones to benefit from him as the team that developed him? P.J. Williams DB Saints After adding Brandon Facyson, the Colts could still use another proven veteran in the secondary. Like McCain, Williams have experience playing outside and nickel corner as well as safety. Not only is Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes a free agent, but so is T.J. Carrie. Carrie was a depth player for them who could also play inside, outside, and safety.

Which of these free agents should the Colts attempt to sign? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

