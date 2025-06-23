Colts' Anthony Richardson Breaks Silence on Latest Injury
The Indianapolis Colts were hit with some big injury news earlier this month with the announcement of Anthony Richardson's reported shoulder injury– as the quarterback sprained his AC joint to take him out of the action for mini-camp, and effectively add another interesting question mark as to how the 2023 fourth-overall pick could be entering next season.
However, if you were to ask the Colts' quarterback himself, he doesn't seem to be too worried about his status heading into training camp.
Zach Goodall of 247Sports recently spoke with Richardson following his minicamp injury absence on a bit of his feelings heading into training camp, where he seemed to feel both positive and confident for what's to come.
"I'm all good," Richardson said. "Not really even a bump in the road. I feel like I tripped, I fell. Just got back up and hit the ground running again."
To hear Richardson in good spirits and with a strong mindset a few weeks out from training camp, its a good sign for what could be on the horizon in a crucial time for the future of the Colts' offense this season.
With Richardson's absence taking him out of the mix for minicamp, it's allowed for offseason addition Daniel Jones to get additional reps and familiarity with his new coaching staff, and certainly acts as a nice step for his chances to win the race in this quarterback competition–– especially with reports of him having an impressive showing during his first few days in the building.
Still, that doesn't mean Richardson will be written off in this competition to be the one taking the snaps for the first week of the season– far from it.
If Richardson can get back to 100% entering training camp, while proving he can stay on the field for an extended amount of time in the process of his other necessary technical improvements, the keys to this offense are there for the taking. Perhaps Jones could be the one with a current leg up, putting the former Florida Gators quarterback on an upwards climb to earn that spot, but it's a situation far from set in stone, still just under three months away from the regular season.
Richardson appears to be confident in his chances to earn that nod and get back to full speed once he has the opportunity to take the field. Time will tell if he'll be the one to capture it ahead of a statement season for the future of his NFL career.