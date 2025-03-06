Colts Can Bring Back Defender, Fix One of Biggest Recent Mistakes
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to make several moves in the free-agent market this offseason after another disappointing year passed by without postseason football. Indy may be at risk of losing numerous starters, especially on the defensive side of the ball.
One starter who the Colts may choose not to re-sign is linebacker E.J. Speed. Despite finishing 2024 with a career-high 142 total tackles, Speed has not guaranteed a spot on Indy's roster next fall. He missed 26 tackles this past season, finishing at the second-worst mark in the NFL.
If the Colts choose to let Speed leave, a familiar face could replace his shoes. New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke, who was drafted by the Colts in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, could be cut this offseason. If the Colts want a reunion, Okereke would fit in nicely next to Zaire Franklin.
Pat Leonard at The Daily News reports that Okereke isn't favored by staff within the Giants' organization.
"There have been rumblings this offseason, from January through the NFL Combine, that some members of the Giants' brass do not have a high opinion of linebacker and captain Bobby Okereke's value to the roster entering the 2025 NFL season," wrote Pat Leonard. "Okereke is due a $3 million roster bonus if he is on the 90-man roster on March 14, though, so the answer will come soon."
Okereke finished the 2024 season with 93 total tackles and two sacks. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 29th best linebacker out of 189 eligible players with a 74.9 overall grade for the year. Okereke stood out in the pass rush, where he earned an 83.2 grade (6th among LBs).
On top of bringing down the quarterback, Okereke is a turnover machine. In 12 games played, he was able to force three fumbles, and he recovered two. The Colts' defense has been fueled by turnovers for years, making him an intriguing prospect to bring back.
Okereke spent four years with the Colts from 2019-2022. He started 34 consecutive games before the team chose not to extend his contract following the expiration of his rookie deal. Two years later, the Colts could have a chance to amend things with their former draft pick.
The NFL free agency market will open on Wednesday, March 12th.
