Colts Risers and Fallers in Playoff-Crushing Loss to Giants

The Indianapolis Colts are out of the playoffs after losing to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts are officially out of the playoff race after falling epically to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. With such an embarrassing loss handed to Shane Steichen and the Colts, what's next for this franchise?

It's too early to answer that question. For now, let's look at the risers and fallers from a horrific loss for the Colts.

Faller | Joe Flacco

Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (all-white uniform) gets ready to throw the football down the field.
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco (15) throws a pass during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Joe Flacco struggled for the Colts against the Giants despite tossing two scores and logging 330 passing yards. The former Super Bowl winner also had three turnovers and looked rushed often due to lack of mobility, leading to some questionable decision making that forced picks.

Regardless, the Colts' offense was limited against the Giants' pass rush with Flacco at the helm. Indianapolis will hope to get Anthony Richardson back against the Jacksonville Jaguars if for no other reason than being able to avoid pressure/sacks.

Risers | Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr.

Colts wide receivers Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. (all-white uniforms) celebrate after a great play.
Dec 10, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) celebrates his his two point conversion catch with wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Typically, a vertical threat, Colts' receiver Alec Pierce was the catalyst for Indy's passing game against the Giants in every way. Pierce recorded nine targets and caught six for 122 receiving yards (20.3 average) and a touchdown. Pierce has shown in 2024 that he may be a future star for explosive plays.

While the Colts were on the wrong side of fate against the lowly Giants, the team can rest assured they have a true gem in Pierce, who comes up with massive plays time and time again, week after week.

As for Michael Pittman Jr., he dominated as well, hauling in 9/10 targets for 109 receiving yards and a touchdown. Pittman has struggled this year as opposed to the previous while hampering a bad back injury, so it was nice to see this performance from the former USC Trojan.

Pittman will be needed desperately, along with Pierce and Josh Downs, for Indianapolis to close out with a halfway decent 8-9 record to finish an underwhelming 2024.

Faller | Matt Gay

Colts kicker Matt Gay (all-white uniform) looks on after a kick attempt.
Indianapolis Colts place kicker Matt Gay (7) kicks for an extra point Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts' kicker Matt Gay continued his long-attempt issues against the Giants, missing a critical 54-yard kick in the second quarter. While the Colts lost by 12 when it was all said and done, Gay has had a narrative following him regarding long field goals, and that continued on Sunday.

This is a Colts team that weirdly isn't far from multiple players no longer being on the roster, but Gay is still a solid kicker. Regardless, he must do something about missing from 50+, as he's now 3/8 on the season from that distance.

Riser | Zaire Franklin

Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (all-white uniform) celebrates a big play.
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) celebrates a defensive stop during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Indianapolis' defense was abhorrent, allowing a bad Giants offense led by Drew Lock to score a season-high 45 points. However, one player stood out, linebacker Zaire Franklin. After tallying 14 tackles (four for loss), it was apparent that Franklin was playing with an internal fire.

Franklin has been criticized often by the Colts' faithful this year, as well as E.J. Speed, but the former Syracuse Orange looked good in this loss. Franklin needs to keep up this momentum because the faith in this defense after such an abysmal loss might be at an all-time low.

Faller | Gus Bradley

Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley (all-black uniform) looks on from the sidelines.
Colts Defensive Coordinator and former Jaguars Head Coach Gus Bradley on the sideline during late fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, October 15, 2023. The Jaguars ended the first half with a 21 to 6 lead and won with a final score of 37 to 20. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Easily the worst 'faller' on the list, Gus Bradley's defense took a complete nosedive after respectable performances against teams like the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. However, the Colts allowed the most points of the season to the worst offense they've faced in the Giants, putting complete ire on Bradley.

The veteran defensive coordinator is in his third season as the man in charge of the stop troops, yet he's changed little or improved much. Get ready for this to be one of the first fires of the off-season for Indianapolis; if it's not the initial, it must happen, as his ultra-conservative style is a thing of the past against modern NFL offenses.

Riser | Jonathan Taylor

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (all-white uniform) scores a touchdown.
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) scoring a 2nd quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Yet again, running back Jonathan Taylor answered the call to carry Indy's offense. Taylor handled 32 of the team's 71 offensive snaps, tallying 125 rushing yards (3.9 average) and two more scores. While Taylor gaffed a two-point attempt, the former All-Pro was the Colts' offensive engine.

It's a shame that Taylor's Herculean performance resulted in a team loss, but rest assured he'll be the consistent to Indy's offense when they defend home turf against the Jaguars. Indy has little to play for in their final game other than pride but expect Taylor to be a big part of the 2024 regular season finale.

