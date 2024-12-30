Colts Risers and Fallers in Playoff-Crushing Loss to Giants
The Indianapolis Colts are officially out of the playoff race after falling epically to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. With such an embarrassing loss handed to Shane Steichen and the Colts, what's next for this franchise?
It's too early to answer that question. For now, let's look at the risers and fallers from a horrific loss for the Colts.
Faller | Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco struggled for the Colts against the Giants despite tossing two scores and logging 330 passing yards. The former Super Bowl winner also had three turnovers and looked rushed often due to lack of mobility, leading to some questionable decision making that forced picks.
Regardless, the Colts' offense was limited against the Giants' pass rush with Flacco at the helm. Indianapolis will hope to get Anthony Richardson back against the Jacksonville Jaguars if for no other reason than being able to avoid pressure/sacks.
Risers | Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr.
Typically, a vertical threat, Colts' receiver Alec Pierce was the catalyst for Indy's passing game against the Giants in every way. Pierce recorded nine targets and caught six for 122 receiving yards (20.3 average) and a touchdown. Pierce has shown in 2024 that he may be a future star for explosive plays.
While the Colts were on the wrong side of fate against the lowly Giants, the team can rest assured they have a true gem in Pierce, who comes up with massive plays time and time again, week after week.
As for Michael Pittman Jr., he dominated as well, hauling in 9/10 targets for 109 receiving yards and a touchdown. Pittman has struggled this year as opposed to the previous while hampering a bad back injury, so it was nice to see this performance from the former USC Trojan.
Pittman will be needed desperately, along with Pierce and Josh Downs, for Indianapolis to close out with a halfway decent 8-9 record to finish an underwhelming 2024.
Faller | Matt Gay
Colts' kicker Matt Gay continued his long-attempt issues against the Giants, missing a critical 54-yard kick in the second quarter. While the Colts lost by 12 when it was all said and done, Gay has had a narrative following him regarding long field goals, and that continued on Sunday.
This is a Colts team that weirdly isn't far from multiple players no longer being on the roster, but Gay is still a solid kicker. Regardless, he must do something about missing from 50+, as he's now 3/8 on the season from that distance.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Riser | Zaire Franklin
Indianapolis' defense was abhorrent, allowing a bad Giants offense led by Drew Lock to score a season-high 45 points. However, one player stood out, linebacker Zaire Franklin. After tallying 14 tackles (four for loss), it was apparent that Franklin was playing with an internal fire.
Franklin has been criticized often by the Colts' faithful this year, as well as E.J. Speed, but the former Syracuse Orange looked good in this loss. Franklin needs to keep up this momentum because the faith in this defense after such an abysmal loss might be at an all-time low.
Faller | Gus Bradley
Easily the worst 'faller' on the list, Gus Bradley's defense took a complete nosedive after respectable performances against teams like the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. However, the Colts allowed the most points of the season to the worst offense they've faced in the Giants, putting complete ire on Bradley.
The veteran defensive coordinator is in his third season as the man in charge of the stop troops, yet he's changed little or improved much. Get ready for this to be one of the first fires of the off-season for Indianapolis; if it's not the initial, it must happen, as his ultra-conservative style is a thing of the past against modern NFL offenses.
Riser | Jonathan Taylor
Yet again, running back Jonathan Taylor answered the call to carry Indy's offense. Taylor handled 32 of the team's 71 offensive snaps, tallying 125 rushing yards (3.9 average) and two more scores. While Taylor gaffed a two-point attempt, the former All-Pro was the Colts' offensive engine.
It's a shame that Taylor's Herculean performance resulted in a team loss, but rest assured he'll be the consistent to Indy's offense when they defend home turf against the Jaguars. Indy has little to play for in their final game other than pride but expect Taylor to be a big part of the 2024 regular season finale.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.