Colts Given Underwhelming Offseason Grade
The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season is the most important in recent memory. Several jobs are on the line, and the potential success of this franchise might hinge more on what happens at quarterback than anything else.
It's not just about who wins the starting gig between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, but also if that next leader can operate the offense smoothly to give the team the best chance to win in 2025.
Away from the QB for a moment, Indianapolis did do what they could to change the dynamic of the roster through free agency and the NFL draft. Names like cornerback Charvarius Ward, safety Camryn Bynum, tight end Tyler Warren, and defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau are all with the squad to boost efficiency on both sides of the ball.
However, the 33rd Team had an episode with Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson of Check the Mic grading offseasons for all 32 NFL squads. For Indy, they finish 20th and get a GPA of 2.65 (C+).
Monson speaks out on the grade, saying it was a bit 'harsh' to give Indianapolis such an underwhelming mark.
Monson cites the departures of offensive line mainstays Ryan Kelly (center) and Will Fries (guard) as potential reasons why the Colts were given a tougher grade than expected by Bleacher Report (C+), Pro Football Focus (B+), Sports Illustrated (B-), and CBS Sports (C+).
Monson continues by referencing that the Colts had a plan in place to fill the voids that Kelly and Fries would leave behind upon their departures in free agency. Second-year talents Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves are expected to start with Bernhard Raimann (left tackle), Quenton Nelson (left guard), and Braden Smith (right tackle).
Monson then defends Indianapolis' signing of Jones, stating the former New York Giants QB was 'the right guy to bring in.' With how ambiguous the quarterback position sits currently for the Colts with Richardson, it was imperative to give him competition while providing Shane Steichen with an insurance policy.
Richardson has shown little to prove that he can lead the offense, and as the team reports for training camp, Jones has the lead to start under center. There have been debates on how the offense might look with Jones taking over, but it's too soon to tell.
Indianapolis' roster has plenty of talent, but also several questions surrounding it. How will Bortolini and Goncalves plug into critical positions on the offensive line? Will Ward and Bynum adjust quickly and efficiently to Lou Anarumo's scheme? And, of course, how will the QB situation play out?
Indianapolis will work hard to find answers to these questions, giving them the most well-rounded team to fight for a playoff spot and AFC South hardware.
