Colts Qs: Jones vs. Richardson and the Best Camp Battles to Watch
The Indianapolis Colts report to Grand Park in Westfield, Ind., in mere hours from now, beginning their 2025 training camp on Tuesday, July 22.
Today is our final edition of "Colts Qs" before the action begins, and naturally, Horseshoe Huddle readers want to know all about what to expect over the coming weeks. Some questions have been edited for clarity. Let's get to it!
"Not including the QB battle. Which position battle are you most excited to watch?" -- @Austen-v1q, YouTube
Outside of QB, I'm really intrigued by how the defensive end rotation shakes out. It seems like Kwity Paye and Laiatu Latu are in line to start, but rookie JT Tuimoloau is replacing a guy in Dayo Odeyingbo who led the line in snaps played last year. Surely, that won't be a one-for-one replacement. How much will the rookie play? The Colts are also putting a lot of faith in Samson Ebukam after last year's Achilles injury. Throw in Tyquan Lewis and I think the Colts have an interesting (but good) problem on their hands.
"Which player coming back from an injury is most likely to have an impact? Which do you think will not make the final roster?" -- Locked On Colts insider program
"More likely to look 100% and secure a roster spot - Samson Ebukam or Jelani Woods?" -- Bluesky
It seems like this might mostly be a Samson Ebukam, JuJu Brents, Jelani Woods question, Insider, so let's stick with those three for now. While I don't think he'll be a starter, I do think Ebukam will make the roster and play a serious amount. I can't imagine he'll look like his 2023 version with that injury and at 30 years old, but we'll see. Brents probably makes the roster, but to me, his clearest path to the field is through injury or in a niche role, such as covering stretch tight ends. Woods has a tough road to the roster unless he has an awesome camp, the Colts choose just one between Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree, and Woods beats Will Mallory for a spot.
"When does Shane Steichen do his first press conference?" -- MGLP, Bluesky
We should be speaking with Shane (and the quarterbacks) right after the first practice, on Wednesday.
"Who is most likely to show up to camp in a helicopter ala Reggie Wayne?" -- Kyle Winslow, Bluesky
Kenny Moore II had been doing those fun arrivals, but it's been a couple of years since he last did one. I don't know that anyone will do one this year, but if anyone does, maybe Camryn Bynum?
"What do you expect from the defense, and which playing style will BE the defense. Man-to-man, or more Zone?" -- Stefan E., Twitter
I think the defense will be much improved from the last couple of years and come back up toward average. It's going to take more physical and mental work from the players, but it also won't be as predictable for opponents. As far as coverage preferences go, the Colts want to start playing more man-to-man, which they've been intentional about addressing this offseason. That's a big reason why Charvarius Ward was such a priority.
"Do you think Tyler Warren can crack the top 10 TEs as a rookie?" -- Rick, Twitter
That's obviously subjective, but for the sake of argument, I looked at the latest ESPN survey of league personnel and who they determined to be the top 10 tight ends: Brock Bowers, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, Trey McBride, Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Isaiah Likely, Dallas Goedert, and David Njoku. Those are pretty well-established players. However, with the league-wide expectations for Warren as the first or second-best tight end in the draft, if he performs well, then I think it'll be easy to anoint him into that 8-12 area after his rookie year.
"Who gives us the best chance at linebacker help this year? Is there anyone on this roster poised to emerge besides @ZiggySmalls_ (Zaire Franklin)?" -- Jake Neal, Twitter
Jaylon Carlies (if healthy) will be the starting WILL alongside Zaire Franklin at MIKE. Who else we'll see as the third linebacker likely won't be as clear with Lou Anarumo as it was with Gus Bradley, where there was a defined MIKE, WILL, and SAM/OTTO. The next most frequently used linebacker will likely be a situational decision, and we'll probably see a good mix of Hunter Wohler, Joe Bachie, Segun Olubi, or even Cameron McGrone.
"If it all comes crashing down this year, who are the players that you think the next GM would keep around after cleaning house?" -- KaseywithaK, Twitter
Very few players would be safe because there is very little guaranteed money on the books after this season, outside of DeForest Buckner, Charvarius Ward, and Camryn Bynum, and even they only account for $21 million in guarantees in 2026 and beyond. If 2025 is a disaster and the older two want out, I'm sure the Colts would oblige. However, I'd certainly aim to keep pillars like Buckner and Quenton Nelson around.
After that, young players on their rookie contracts would be appealing assets, such as Josh Downs, Tyler Warren, Laiatu Latu, and maybe Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves. Bernhard Raimann is entering the final year of his contract now, but it would be foolish not to re-sign him.