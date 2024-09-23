Indianapolis Colts | 3 Good, 3 Bad in Win vs Chicago Bears
The Indianapolis Colts notched their first win of the 2024 season with a 21-16 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. After a tumultuous win for the Colts, let's dive into the good and bad of the home performance.
The Good | Jaylon Jones
Second-year cornerback Jaylon Jones had the best game of his young career against the Bears. Jones finished with 5 tackles (1 for loss), 2 passes defended, and as many interceptions. Jones was seemingly everywhere that Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams threw the football, disrupting much of Chicago's passing attack.
Jones walked into this game with no interceptions through his short career but walked out with a duce in one contest. With JuJu Brents sidelined (knee), Jones looks to have stepped in as a true leader of this struggling defense. We'll see if Jones can continue to shatter his seventh-round status.
The Bad | Containing Rome Odunze
Rookie Bears receiver Rome Odunze had his breakout performance for 2024, grabbing 6 catches on 11 targets for 112 receiving yards and a score. Odunze and tight end Cole Kmet combined for 22 targets and diced up Indy's coverage on Sunday.
Odunze showed that even when the primary weapon for an offense (D.J. Moore) is somewhat contained he can get open and make plays when it matters as a rookie. While this was considered a bounce-back performance from Indy's defense, they still got cooked by Odunze and looked lost when dealing with him.
The Good | Laiatu Latu
Colts rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu blew up against Williams, performing a strip-sack-fumble at a crucial moment during the fourth quarter.
Latu showed the NFL that he's arrived against Chicago. While the first contests of his rookie year didn't yield much, Latu is catching on and playing well within the Indy defensive trenches. Look for Latu to continue improvements and big plays in the upcoming matchups that might decide Indy's season.
The Bad | Tight Ends
The Colts' tight ends have had little to no impact in the receiving game through the first three games of 2024. After a narrow victory against the Bears, things aren't any different. Kylen Granson caught a lone pass for 40 yards but has just 2 catches for 49 receiving yards this year.
Veteran Mo Alie-Cox resumed his blocking role and Drew Ogletree wasn't targeted. It's fair to say that Indy can operate their offense without a massive receiving threat at tight end due to a run-heavy approach. However, the lack of stability to help quarterback Anthony Richardson in the receiving game is concerning. Through three games, Indy's tight ends have a total of 4 catches for 83 receiving yards and need to be more of a presence in pass-catching to help progress Shane Steichen's offense.
The Good | Jonathan Taylor
Running back Jonathan Taylor carried Indy's offense to the victory against the Bears. Without Taylor's work on the ground, the Colts' offense likely has no gas to drive. Taylor took over with 23 carries for 110 rushing yards (4.8 average) and 2 rushing TDs.
Taylor currently sits at 51 carries for 261 rushing yards (5.1 average) and 3 rushing touchdowns. If the Colts can get the ground game rolling with Taylor, Richardson might be able to get back on track. Speaking of the second-year signal-caller.
The Bad | Anthony Richardson
Colts quarterback Richardson has looked shaky and inaccurate passing the ball in 2024. Richardson finished Sunday's contest 10/20 for 167 passing yards and 2 interceptions. Richardson also tossed in 8 rushes for 24 yards, making up 191 total yards.
Richardson is 36/73 passing for 583 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions through three contests this year. Richardson also has a rushing score but needs to pull it together despite his inexperience. With the Pittsburgh Steelers coming to Indianapolis next week, Richardson has to get the ball out more accurately and take fewer risks to help the offense move. If he has a similar performance, the Colts might not sustain it and get a win in consecutive weeks.
