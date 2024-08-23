Indianapolis Colts | 3 Good, 3 Bad in Preseason Win Against Bengals
The Indianapolis Colts concluded their 2024 preseason with a second-straight victory, this time over the Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 27-14. With only the regular season ahead for Indianapolis and a young roster, it's time to evaluate the good and bad from the 2024 preseason finale.
The Good | Adonai Mitchell
Colts rookie pass-catcher Adonai Mitchell only saw 24 snaps against Cincinnati but made impact plays when present on the field. Mitchell caught two passes for 18 yards and the only receiving touchdown of the contest for Indy.
Mitchell was also targeted four times but had some miscues and inaccuracy from quarterback Anthony Richardson, limiting him to a few receptions. While it was a game filled with highs and lows from the offense, Mitchell's moments and touchdown were among some of the best. With much potential in a Shane Steichen offense, 2024 will be an interesting debut NFL season for the former Longhorns superstar.
The Bad | Clay Fields III
Cornerback roster hopeful Clay Fields III had a brutal performance on just 11 defensive snaps. Per Pro Football Focus, Fields fell to a paltry 28.1 overall defensive and 35.8 coverage grade. He also allowed the only offensive touchdown from the Bengals to wideout Jermaine Burton. While it was late in the game, Fields had a chance to shine and, instead, was overwhelmed easily.
It may be enough to help Indianapolis decide his fate when roster cuts happen. However, there is also a chance Indy keeps more cornerbacks on the squad for depth ahead of the 2024 season. We'll see what happens after a tough evening for Fields.
The Good | Ronnie Harrison Jr.
Veteran safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. staked his claim to the 53-man roster with a great performance to close out the preseason. While Harrison's competition wasn't starters, he took the chance to showcase dominance on the field.
Harrison concluded the day with a solid coverage grade (73.8). He also led Indy in tackles with five (one for loss). While it's clear that the Colts coaching staff wants their starting safety duo to be Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross, Harrison will still be a veteran leader for Gus Bradley's stop troops.
The Bad | Taven Bryan
Depth defensive tackle Taven Bryan was a questionable re-signing from Indianapolis during the 2024 off-season (one-year, $2 million per Over The Cap). This is due to a lackluster 2023 where Bryan filled in for the suspended starter Grover Stewart and showed little in pass-rush or run defense, becoming more liability than asset.
Fast-forward to the Bengals preseason game and nothing has changed for Bryan. While Bryan saw only six defensive snaps, he still showed a propensity to be destroyed against the opposing ground attack. Don't be surprised if the Colts cut their losses with Bryan when the roster needs to be trimmed.
The Good | Tyler Goodson
Star running back Jonathan Taylor will command nearly all the attention from the Colts backfield. However, Steichen needs other weapons to relieve Taylor in certain situations. After Trey Sermon sustained a hamstring injury, it opened opportunities for Evan Hull, Zavier Scott, and Tyler Goodson to take on more work. After three preseason games, it's safe to say Goodson was the top performer.
Goodson led the way for Indianapolis on the ground with 57 rushing yards and a healthy 4.4 yards-per-carry average. He also took on 13 attempts and caught two passes for 10 receiving yards. Goodson has made the running back committee approach behind Taylor interesting with the Houston Texans regular season opener just over two weeks away.
The Bad | Anthony Richardson
Colts second-year quarterback Richardson started Thursday's game as hot as a field general can, going 7/8 on the opening drive and ending with a Mitchell touchdown.
But Richardson then went 1/6 following and looked hectic under center. One of the biggest mistakes was an interception due to a miscommunication with veteran tight end Kylen Granson. The play resulted in a defensive touchdown with Richardson's back nearly against the end zone.
Richardson played the most action he's seen since going down with his season-ending AC joint injury in week five in 2023 against the Tennessee Titans, so there were bound to be a couple of miss-fires. Steichen knows what to expect and how to get Richardson on par as a QB, so while it is worthy of a 'bad' label for this article, it's a blip in the grand scheme.
Richardson has shown an ability to make up for mistakes on the football field, which many professional QBs cannot do once blunders pile up. The Indy squad is now prepared for the regular season and will gameplan for the C.J. Stroud-led Texans in week one at Lucas Oil Stadium.
