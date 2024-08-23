Colts' Anthony Richardson Assesses Uneven Performance vs. Bengals
Almost all young quarterbacks in the NFL go through ups and downs. It is part of learning the most difficult position in football at the highest level of competition.
The Indianapolis Colts have seen that first-hand over the years. Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions as a rookie, an NFL record that still stands today. Andrew Luck threw 18 interceptions with 10 fumbles in his rookie season.
And the Colts are almost assuredly going to go through the same ups and downs with Anthony Richardson. Richardson's uneven performance was the main storyline in the Colts' 27-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their preseason finale. In a quarter and a half of play, Richardson displayed the explosive ability that makes him so dangerous while showing he has a ways to go in his development.
On the first drive of the game, Richardson was surgical against the Bengals' defense. He made quick decisions with the football and threw accurate passes to his receivers. A 12-play drive saw Richardson go 7-of-8 passing, culminating in a nine-yard touchdown pass to rookie Adonai Mitchell.
“It’s important to execute," Richardson said about the first drive. "We don’t necessarily go out there thinking, ‘We have to score, we have to score,’ but we just execute. And if we execute, we know we are going to score, so that’s the main thing in our minds.”
The first drive was a perfect example of what the Colts offense can look like when Richardson is in rhythm and executing at a high level. The second drive showed there are still some kinks that need to be worked out.
With the Colts backed up against their endzone, Richardson fired a ball to Kylen Granson right as Granson was breaking his route out toward the sideline. Richardson expected Granson to sit in the hole, causing the ball to be off-target. The result was a 14-yard pick-six by Bengals safety Jordan Battle. It was a costly miscommunication that gave the Bengals their lone score until the fourth quarter.
“The interception was a tough one," Richardson admitted. "Communication (was the issue) right there. Granson saw something, and I saw something else. We just have to be on the same page there."
The next two drives were marred by mistakes. A drop by Michael Pittman Jr. and an inaccurate throw from Richardson to Mitchell forced a three-and-out. Another miscommunication, this time between Richardson and Mitchell, led to an incompletion on third-and-long the following drive.
The fifth and final drive by Richardson and the starting offense started well, as Richardson fired a seed to Granson down the seam for a 21-yard gain. But on the next play, Richardson had the ball batted out of his hand from behind as he scrambled to make a play. Quenton Nelson fell on the fumble, but the drive stalled after that. Richardson knows that is a mistake he must clean up.
"The fumble, they preach ‘two hands on the ball in the pocket’ almost every day in the QB room, and I know they are going to tell me that when we get back in the meetings in the next couple of days," Richardson explained.
Richardson finished the day 8-of-14 (57%) for 86 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. In his first extended action since injuring his shoulder last October, Richardson displayed the highs and lows you are accustomed to seeing with a young, inexperienced quarterback. But head coach Shane Steichen was pleased with the work Richardson was able to get in.
“I thought it was good," Steichen said about Richardson's performance. "That first drive was really good. There was some miscommunication stuff on one of the plays, but to get him out there again like I said, running around with those guys and getting that quarter, quarter-and-a-half, it was great to see. You saw some explosiveness that he had on the first drive and made some really good throws. I think he was seven of eight of that first drive, so it was great to get him out there.”
Richardson's performance was not up to par with what the quarterback expects out of himself. The good news is the mistakes are correctable. Miscommunication and being on the same page with his receivers was the biggest issue on Thursday night. That issue will subside with more reps as Richardson builds chemistry with his weapons.
The inaccuracy Richardson displayed on some of his throws can also be corrected. By cleaning up his footwork, an area Richardson has already shown great strides in, he will see the consistency and accuracy of his throws improve. All of this can be gathered from the film, which Richardson is eager to watch so he can begin working on his corrections.
“It’s going to be great to go back and watch it and see what we’re able to do with that first drive," Richardson remarked. "There are some things we wish we could take away from that, but it’s a learning curve for all of us. We’re still trying to find our groove day by day. It’s going to be nice watching the film.”
Peaks and valleys in play are expected with a young quarterback. Thursday night was Richardson's 18th start since high school, and the 22-year-old is still developing as a player. It will take time and many more live reps for Richardson to reach his final form.
What is obvious is that Richardson has all the tools to succeed and be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL one day. His dual-threat ability makes the Colts dynamic on offense and gives the team a high floor. Whatever situations the Colts face this year, Richardson is ready to take it head-on.
“I’m just excited to play," Richardson said. "Whatever we dial up, that’s what we dial up. I just have to make it work, execute and do my job the best way I can, but I’m just excited to play. I love being on the field with my teammates. I just love being on the field in general. When Week 1 does come, and it does show up, I’ll be ready to play.”
Expect a rollercoaster season ahead for Richardson as the young quarterback continues to learn and develop. The key will be how Richardson responds and corrects the inevitable mistakes that will happen this year. And as we have already seen in the short time Richardson has been in the league, it does not take him long to correct his mistakes.
